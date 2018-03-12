WBBSE Class 10th Madhyamik Pariksha 2018 Begins Today, Santali Introduced

WBBSE Class 10Madhyamik Pariksha 2018 examinations have begun today i.e 12March 2018 and will conclude on 22March 2018. A total of 11,02,921 students out of which 6,21,366 candidates are girls and 4,81,555 boys are expected to appear in the Class 10Examination of West Bengal Board of School Education. There has been a rise of 40,000 students as compared to last year along beside a much larger number of girls appearing for the exam as compared to boys.The WBBSE Class 10examinations are being organized at 2819 centres across the state of West Bengal. The exams will start at 11:45AM in the morning till 3PM in the afternoon. Candidates will be given first 15 minutes to read and understand the Question Paper. To curb cheating, paper leaks and malpractices, students as well as teachers and invigilators are also not allowed to carry mobile devices inside the examination halls.The matriculation exam will be held in Santali medium this year, for which 832 students have registered. As per the official notification by WBBSE, “The questions have been set in the Ol Chiki script. The total number of candidates in the Santali medium is 832, who would appear at 37 school venues.”12March 2018 - Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali13March 2018 - English – (if a candidate has chosen any language other than English as First Language); Bengali or Nepali – (if a candidate has chosen English as First Language)14March 2018 - Geography16March 2018 - History17March 2018 - Physical Science19March 2018 - Mathematics20March 2018 - Life Science21March 2018 - Optional elective subject