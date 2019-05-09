Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date: West Bengal Board to Declare Class 10 Results at wbse.org; How to Check

The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 or the West Bengal 10th Result 2019 will be released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbse.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date: West Bengal Board to Declare Class 10 Results at wbse.org; How to Check
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE has confirmed the result declaration date for WB Madhyamik Result 2019, West Bengal 10 Result 2019, WB 10th Result 2019. The exam conducting authority West Bengal Board of Secondary Education also known as WBBSE will be declaring the West Bengal 10th Result 2019, West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 on May 21 at 10 am. The WB Madhyamik Result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019, WBBSE Result 2019 will be published by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE on its official website wbse.org. The WBBSE board will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 through a press conference. The WB Madhyamik Result 2019 will be live at 10 am on the official website.

For the current academic session 2019-2019, the West Bengal board exam encountered a paper leak cases. The examination was held from February 12 to February 22. Result seekers can download the WB 10th Result 2019, WB Madhyamik Result 2019 from the WBBSE’s website and also from other alternative websites wbse.allresults.nic.in and examresults.net, which has a dedicated West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 URL - examresults.net

Once 2019 West Bengal Madhyamik result is declared on May 21, the scorecard and the original marksheet can also be collected on the same day from respective schools or colleges.

How to check WBBSE Result 2019, West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit official website wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the tab West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019, WB Madhyamik Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab WB Class 10th result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number, Date of birth
Step 5: Your WB Board Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen, students can keep a print out of the result for future reference.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019: Steps to check score via SMS
Sent a SMS in the below pattern-
WB10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/56263/58888.

In a short while, the WB Class 10 result and marks scored will be received on your phone’s message inbox.
Last year, a total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared in the West Bengal class 10 examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
