1-min read

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board Released WB Class 10 Result at wbresults.nic.in; Steps, Links

The WB Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WB Board Class 10 results released on the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s page wbresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board Released WB Class 10 Result at wbresults.nic.in; Steps, Links
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Released | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE announced the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WB madhyamik result. The WBBSE Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the West Bengal Class 10 examination and West Bengal Class 12 examination. The WB Board Madhyamik Result or the WB 10th Result, WBBSE Class 10 Result released on the West Bengal board’s official website wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education conducted the Madhyamik Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from February 12 - 21. Students are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy as without their hall ticket number or roll number they won’t be able to check their Madhyamik Result 2019.





West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WBBSE madhyamik result 2019 can accessed on these websites as well: examresults.net, indiresults.net, results.gov.in.

WBBSE West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019: How to Check Your Score Online

Step 1: Log onto WBBSE’s official website wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019, WBBSE Result 2019 tab
Step 3: Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other requisite details.
Step 5: Your WB Madhyamik result 2019 will be displayed. Download your WB 10th Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) was established in the year 1951. Currently, there are 10,238 schools in West Bengal that are affiliated to WBBSE. It was started through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act passed in 1950.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
