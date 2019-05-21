English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal Board Released WB Class 10 Result at wbresults.nic.in; Steps, Links
The WB Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WB Board Class 10 results released on the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s page wbresults.nic.in.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Loading...
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Released | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE announced the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WB madhyamik result. The WBBSE Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the West Bengal Class 10 examination and West Bengal Class 12 examination. The WB Board Madhyamik Result or the WB 10th Result, WBBSE Class 10 Result released on the West Bengal board’s official website wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education conducted the Madhyamik Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from February 12 - 21. Students are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy as without their hall ticket number or roll number they won’t be able to check their Madhyamik Result 2019.
West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WBBSE madhyamik result 2019 can accessed on these websites as well: examresults.net, indiresults.net, results.gov.in.
WBBSE West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019: How to Check Your Score Online
Step 1: Log onto WBBSE’s official website wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019, WBBSE Result 2019 tab
Step 3: Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other requisite details.
Step 5: Your WB Madhyamik result 2019 will be displayed. Download your WB 10th Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) was established in the year 1951. Currently, there are 10,238 schools in West Bengal that are affiliated to WBBSE. It was started through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act passed in 1950.
West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019 or the WBBSE madhyamik result 2019 can accessed on these websites as well: examresults.net, indiresults.net, results.gov.in.
WBBSE West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2019: How to Check Your Score Online
Step 1: Log onto WBBSE’s official website wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019, WBBSE Result 2019 tab
Step 3: Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2019, West Bengal 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other requisite details.
Step 5: Your WB Madhyamik result 2019 will be displayed. Download your WB 10th Result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) was established in the year 1951. Currently, there are 10,238 schools in West Bengal that are affiliated to WBBSE. It was started through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act passed in 1950.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Ethiopia as Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, See Videos
- John Wick Chapter 4 Announced, Keanu Reeves to Return as The Boogeyman in 2021
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- Hyundai Venue Launch: All You Need To Know About the Connected SUV
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results