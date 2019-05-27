WBCHSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: West Bengal HS Result to be Out Soon at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

May 27, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

How to Check West Bengal Board HS Result 2019 via SMS | In less than three steps, get your WB class 12th Result 2019 as a phone message.

Step 1: Type WB12<space> ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send the text to 56263

Step 3: In few minutes the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 will reach your phone’s message inbox.