WBCHSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: West Bengal HS Result to be Out Soon at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2019 Live Updates | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal Board HS result 2019 or the West Bengal Board 12th Result today at 10 am. The WB class 12 result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Thus, the West Bengal Board Uccha Madhyamik students are advised to be ready with their WBCHSE admit cards in order to quickly check their WB HS result or WB 12th result 2019.
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the West Bengal HS exam 2018 was 82.43 %. As many as 8 lakh students sat for the WBCHSE HS exams last year. This year, too, the number is expected to be around the same. The pass percentage and other statistics for West Bengal HS 2019 will be updated once the West Bengal 12th results 2019 are declared. Bengal Board candidates can also check their WBCHSE 12th result 2019 on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The WB 12th result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released shortly by the West Bengal board for Uccha Madhyamik exam on its official website wbchse.nic.in.
May 27, 2019 9:17 am (IST)
WB Board Class 12 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the WBCHSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, you will get West Bengal class 12 result download link
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details and press submit button
Step 4: The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
May 27, 2019 8:35 am (IST)
Over 8 Lakh Students Sat for WB 12th Exam 2019 | This year, 8,16,243 candidates had appeared for the West Bengal HS Board Examination. Last year, the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result was out on June 8 and registered 83.57 % of passing percentage.
May 27, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
Alternative Links to WB HS Result 2019 | Students can also check their WBCHSE 12th result 2019 on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
May 27, 2019 8:31 am (IST)
Last Year's WB HS Exam Pass Percentage | The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the West Bengal HS exam 2018 was 82.43 %. As many as 8 lakh students sat for the WBCHSE HS exams last year. This year, too, the number is expected to be around the same.
May 27, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
How to Check West Bengal Board HS Result 2019 via SMS | In less than three steps, get your WB class 12th Result 2019 as a phone message.
Step 1: Type WB12<space> ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the text to 56263
Step 3: In few minutes the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 will reach your phone’s message inbox.
May 27, 2019 8:28 am (IST)
Official Websites to Check WB HS Result 2019 | The WB class 12 result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
May 27, 2019 8:27 am (IST)
WB HS Result 2019 Today | The West Bengal Board class 12 result 2019 or the West Bengal Board HS Result will be announced today at 10 am by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference