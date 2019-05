WBCHSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: West Bengal HS Results Announced at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

Read More

West Bengal HS Result 2019 Live Updates | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal Board HS result 2019 or the West Bengal Board 12th Result. The WB class 12 result or the WBCHSE HS results has been released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in . Thus, the West Bengal Board Uccha Madhyamik students are advised to be ready with their WBCHSE admit cards in order to quickly check their WB HS result or WB 12th result 2019.The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the West Bengal HS exam 2018 was 82.43 %. As many as 8 lakh students sat for the WBCHSE HS exams last year. This year, too, the number is expected to be around the same. The pass percentage and other statistics for West Bengal HS 2019 will be updated once the West Bengal 12th results 2019 are declared. Bengal Board candidates can also check their WBCHSE 12th result 2019 on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com