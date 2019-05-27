WBCHSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: West Bengal HS Results Announced at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2019 Declared | In West Bengal, the WBCHSE HS Result 2019 or the WB class 12 Result has been officially announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination. The WBCHSE has announced the WB UcCha Madhyamik Result 2019 or WB HS result 2019 for class 12 students at a press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the West Bengal HS exam 2018 was 82.43 %. As many as 8 lakh students sat for the WBCHSE HS exams last year. This year, too, the number is expected to be around the same. The pass percentage and other statistics for West Bengal HS 2019 will be updated once the West Bengal 12th results 2019 are declared. Bengal Board candidates can also check their WBCHSE 12th result 2019 on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
West Bengal HS Result 2019 Now | The West Bengal Board class 12 result 2019 or the West Bengal Board HS Result will be announced shortly by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The WB class 12 result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
CLICK TO READ | West Bengal HS Result 2019: WBCHSE to Release Class 12 Results Shortly at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in
The WB 12th result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released shortly by the West Bengal board for Uccha Madhyamik exam on its official website wbchse.nic.in.
WB Board Class 12 Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the WBCHSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, you will get West Bengal class 12 result download link
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details and press submit button
Step 4: The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
Alternative Links to WB HS Result 2019 | Students can also check their WBCHSE 12th result 2019 on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
How to Check West Bengal Board HS Result 2019 via SMS | In less than three steps, get your WB class 12th Result 2019 as a phone message.
Step 1: Type WB12<space> ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the text to 56263
Step 3: In few minutes the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 will reach your phone’s message inbox.
Official Websites to Check WB HS Result 2019 | The WB class 12 result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released by the West Bengal board on its official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
TAKE AWAY YOUR WBCHSE CLASS-12 RESULT ON SMS
SMS - WB12
WB HS Result 2019: Method to Check
Step 1: Visit the WBCHSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, you will get West Bengal class 12 result download link
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details and press submit button
Step 4: The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2019 can be downloaded
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
-
