»
WBCHSE HS Result 2019 Announced at wbresults.nic.in: WB 12th Results Out, Directly Check West Bengal Results

The WB 12th result or the WBCHSE HS results will be released shortly by the West Bengal board for Uccha Madhyamik exam on its official website wbchse.nic.in.

May 27, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
WBCHSE HS Result 2019 Announced at wbresults.nic.in: WB 12th Results Out, Directly Check West Bengal Results
WBCHSE HS Result 2019 | In West Bengal, the WBCHSE HS Result 2019 or the WB class 12 Result has been officially announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination. The WBCHSE has announced the WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 or WB HS result 2019 for class 12 students at a press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. Later, the WBCHSE HS 12th or WB HS 2019 results was uploaded at the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination’s official website. The URL for WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2019 is live at wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in. Candidates can click on the link and find their WBCHSE HS Result 2019, WB 12th Results.





WBCHSE HS Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination website wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in
Step 2: Search for a tab saying WBCHSE HS 12th or WB HS 2019 result download link
Step 3: Click it and enter the required details like roll number/date of birth
Step 4: Submit the details and press ‘view WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2019’ tab
Step 5: Your WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 6: Take a printout as it will be required while collecting your original mark sheets and passing certificates

Apart from the official website of exam conducting authority WBCHSE, the WBCHSE HS 12th Result will also be available at these two portals, which have allows download of state-specific board examination result-
1. examresults.net
2. indiaresults.com

Further, by sending a text over phone, the Uchha Madyamik Result 2019, West Bengal Class 12 Result, WB HS Result 2019 can be received as a phone SMS. Type WB12 Your ROLL NUMBER and send it 56263. Check your phone for incoming SMS containing WBCHSE Uchha Madyamik Result 2019.

In the current year, approximately 8,16,243 candidates sat in the West Bengal board examination, which was held February 26 to March 13. For the previous year, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education declared the WBCHSE HS result on June 8.


