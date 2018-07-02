WBCSSC Recruitment 2018: 591 Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ Posts, Apply from 5th July 2018

WBCSSC Recruitment 2018 Notification 2018 to fill 591 vacancies for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts under the University of Calcutta has been released on the official website of West Bengal Central School Service Commission, Kolkata - westbengalssc.com.The application process will begin from 5th July 2018, 5:00 PM and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th July 2018.WBCSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 591Technical Assistant Grade – II - 72Junior Assistant - 188Junior Compositor - 8Junior Machine man - 2Junior Proof Pressman - 3Junior Fly Boy - 4Junior Sorter - 11Junior Peon - 188Junior Durwan - 61Junior Farash - 12Junior Sweeper - 31Junior Majhi - 2Junior Press Attendant - 9Eligibility Criteria:Technical Assistant Grade – II – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Science.Junior Assistant – The applicant must be class 12th passed.Junior Compositor - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.Junior Machine man - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.Junior Proof Pressman - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.Junior Fly Boy - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.Junior Sorter - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.Junior Peon - The applicant must be class 8th passed.Junior Durwan - The applicant must be class 8th passed.Junior Farash - The applicant must be class 8th passed.Junior Sweeper - The applicant must be class 8th passed.Junior Majhi - The applicant must be class 8th passed.Junior Press Attendant - The applicant must be class 8th passed.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:Age Limit:The applicant’s age must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018 for all the above mentioned posts.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates for both Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ will be done on the basis of Merit.Important Dates:Start date of submission of Online Application – 5th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 20th July 2018Application Fee:Group C:Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.200SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.140Group D:Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.150SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.100