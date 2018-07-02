GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

WBCSSC Recruitment 2018: 591 Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ Posts, Apply from 5th July 2018

West Bengal Central School Service Commission invites applications to fill 591 vacancies for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts under the University of Calcutta.

Updated:July 2, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
WBCSSC Recruitment 2018 Notification 2018 to fill 591 vacancies for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts under the University of Calcutta has been released on the official website of West Bengal Central School Service Commission, Kolkata - westbengalssc.com.

The application process will begin from 5th July 2018, 5:00 PM and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th July 2018.

WBCSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 591
Technical Assistant Grade – II - 72
Junior Assistant - 188
Junior Compositor - 8
Junior Machine man - 2
Junior Proof Pressman - 3
Junior Fly Boy - 4
Junior Sorter - 11
Junior Peon - 188
Junior Durwan - 61
Junior Farash - 12
Junior Sweeper - 31
Junior Majhi - 2
Junior Press Attendant - 9

Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Assistant Grade – II – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Science.
Junior Assistant – The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Junior Compositor - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.
Junior Machine man - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.
Junior Proof Pressman - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Fly Boy - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Sorter - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Peon - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Durwan - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Farash - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Sweeper - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Majhi - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Press Attendant - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.westbengalssc.com/sscorg/wbssc/download/notice/CU_Advertisement_Final.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicant’s age must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018 for all the above mentioned posts.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates for both Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ will be done on the basis of Merit.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 5th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 20th July 2018

Application Fee:
Group C:
Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.140
Group D:
Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.100

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
