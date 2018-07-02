English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WBCSSC Recruitment 2018: 591 Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ Posts, Apply from 5th July 2018
West Bengal Central School Service Commission invites applications to fill 591 vacancies for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts under the University of Calcutta.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
WBCSSC Recruitment 2018 Notification 2018 to fill 591 vacancies for Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts under the University of Calcutta has been released on the official website of West Bengal Central School Service Commission, Kolkata - westbengalssc.com.
The application process will begin from 5th July 2018, 5:00 PM and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th July 2018.
WBCSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 591
Technical Assistant Grade – II - 72
Junior Assistant - 188
Junior Compositor - 8
Junior Machine man - 2
Junior Proof Pressman - 3
Junior Fly Boy - 4
Junior Sorter - 11
Junior Peon - 188
Junior Durwan - 61
Junior Farash - 12
Junior Sweeper - 31
Junior Majhi - 2
Junior Press Attendant - 9
Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Assistant Grade – II – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Science.
Junior Assistant – The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Junior Compositor - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.
Junior Machine man - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.
Junior Proof Pressman - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Fly Boy - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Sorter - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Peon - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Durwan - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Farash - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Sweeper - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Majhi - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Press Attendant - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.westbengalssc.com/sscorg/wbssc/download/notice/CU_Advertisement_Final.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant’s age must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018 for all the above mentioned posts.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates for both Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ will be done on the basis of Merit.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 5th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 20th July 2018
Application Fee:
Group C:
Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.140
Group D:
Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.100
Also Watch
The application process will begin from 5th July 2018, 5:00 PM and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 20th July 2018.
WBCSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 591
Technical Assistant Grade – II - 72
Junior Assistant - 188
Junior Compositor - 8
Junior Machine man - 2
Junior Proof Pressman - 3
Junior Fly Boy - 4
Junior Sorter - 11
Junior Peon - 188
Junior Durwan - 61
Junior Farash - 12
Junior Sweeper - 31
Junior Majhi - 2
Junior Press Attendant - 9
Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Assistant Grade – II – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Science.
Junior Assistant – The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Junior Compositor - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.
Junior Machine man - The applicant must be class 8th passed and must be having a proficiency certificate from a recognized institution.
Junior Proof Pressman - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Fly Boy - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Sorter - The applicant must be class 8th passed with 16 years of experience in the relevant field.
Junior Peon - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Durwan - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Farash - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Sweeper - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Majhi - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Junior Press Attendant - The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.westbengalssc.com/sscorg/wbssc/download/notice/CU_Advertisement_Final.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant’s age must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018 for all the above mentioned posts.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates for both Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ will be done on the basis of Merit.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 5th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 20th July 2018
Application Fee:
Group C:
Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.140
Group D:
Unreserved / OBC – A/ OBC - B Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST/ PD – Rs.100
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- New Ministry of Defence Report Suggests Artificial Intelligence Can Provide "Military Superiority"