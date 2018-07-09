English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WBHRB Recruitment 2018: 1437 Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts, Apply before 18th July 2018
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 1437 vacancies for the posts of General Duty Medical Officer (Specialist) under Health & Family Welfare Department.
Picture for Representation. (Photo: AFP)
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1437 vacancies for the posts of General Duty Medical Officer (Specialist) under Health & Family Welfare Department has begun on the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, Kolkata - wbhrb.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2018 for Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbhrb.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) (Advt.No. R/ MO/ (SP)/50(1)/ 2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Application’
Step 5 – Click on the advertisement again
Step6 – Click on ‘Apply now’
Step7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://eadmission.net.in/recruitment/home/register_new/16
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.210 by net banking only.
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1437
General Medicine - 168
General Surgery - 168
Gynae & Obs. - 131
Anesthesia - 231
Opthalmology - 95
Otorhinolaryngology - 102
Dermatology - 7
Pathology - 53
Biochemistry - 66
Microbiology - 5
Paediatric Medicine - 158
Orthepaedic Surgery - 105
Oncology - 10
Radiodiagnosis - 103
Psychiatry - 3
Medico-legal - 32
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess MBBS degree as per the 1st or 2nd Schedule or part 2 of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act (102 of 1956) with the Post qualification degree from a recognized University.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:
http://wbhrb.eadmissions.net/MO_Specialist_Advt.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.42,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination and an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2018 for Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbhrb.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) (Advt.No. R/ MO/ (SP)/50(1)/ 2018’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Application’
Step 5 – Click on the advertisement again
Step6 – Click on ‘Apply now’
Step7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://eadmission.net.in/recruitment/home/register_new/16
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.210 by net banking only.
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1437
General Medicine - 168
General Surgery - 168
Gynae & Obs. - 131
Anesthesia - 231
Opthalmology - 95
Otorhinolaryngology - 102
Dermatology - 7
Pathology - 53
Biochemistry - 66
Microbiology - 5
Paediatric Medicine - 158
Orthepaedic Surgery - 105
Oncology - 10
Radiodiagnosis - 103
Psychiatry - 3
Medico-legal - 32
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess MBBS degree as per the 1st or 2nd Schedule or part 2 of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act (102 of 1956) with the Post qualification degree from a recognized University.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:
http://wbhrb.eadmissions.net/MO_Specialist_Advt.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.42,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination and an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Spanish Football Federation Names Luis Enrique as National Team Coach
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So