WBHRB Recruitment 2018: 1437 Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts, Apply before 18th July 2018

WBHRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1437 vacancies for the posts of General Duty Medical Officer (Specialist) under Health & Family Welfare Department has begun on the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, Kolkata - wbhrb.in Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2018 for Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbhrb.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) (Advt.No. R/ MO/ (SP)/50(1)/ 2018’Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Application’Step 5 – Click on the advertisement againStep6 – Click on ‘Apply now’Step7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - https://eadmission.net.in/recruitment/home/register_new/16 Application Fee:The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.210 by net banking only.WBHRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 1437General Medicine - 168General Surgery - 168Gynae & Obs. - 131Anesthesia - 231Opthalmology - 95Otorhinolaryngology - 102Dermatology - 7Pathology - 53Biochemistry - 66Microbiology - 5Paediatric Medicine - 158Orthepaedic Surgery - 105Oncology - 10Radiodiagnosis - 103Psychiatry - 3Medico-legal - 32Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess MBBS degree as per the 1st or 2nd Schedule or part 2 of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act (102 of 1956) with the Post qualification degree from a recognized University.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:http://wbhrb.eadmissions.net/MO_Specialist_Advt.pdf Age Limit:The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per above advertisement.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.42,000.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination and an Interview.