WBHRB Recruitment 2018: 725 Medical Technologist (Lab) Posts, Apply before 18th June 2018
WBDRB aims to place the selected candidates in Grade 3 of the West Bengal Subordinate Health Services under Health and Family Welfare Department on temporary basis
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 725 vacancies for the posts of Medical Technologist (Lab), has begun on the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, West Bengal - wbhrb.in. WBDRB aims to place the selected candidates in Grade 3 of the West Bengal Subordinate Health Services under Health and Family Welfare Department on temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 18th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2018 for Medical Technologist (Lab) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbhrb.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment to the posts of Medical Technologist (Lab) Gr.3.(Advt.No.R/MT/Phar./Physio.48/2/2018)
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Now’
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://eadmission.net.in/recruitment/newApplication/abcd1234.html?id=13
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs 160 as application fee.
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Unreserved – 373
SC – 162
ST – 43
OBC Category A – 72
OBC Category B – 52
PWD – 23
Total Posts – 725
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and 2 years Diploma Course in the Laboratory Technologist recognized by the State Medical Faculty.
Applicants are advised to download and read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility: http://wbhrb.eadmissions.net/Images/Advt-MT-Lab.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 39 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 7,100 – Rs 37,600 with Grade Pay of Rs 3,600 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.
