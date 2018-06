WBHRB Recruitment 2018: 725 Medical Technologist (Lab) Posts, Apply before 18th June 2018

WBHRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 725 vacancies for the posts of Medical Technologist (Lab), has begun on the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, West Bengal - wbhrb.in . WBDRB aims to place the selected candidates in Grade 3 of the West Bengal Subordinate Health Services under Health and Family Welfare Department on temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 18th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbhrb.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment to the posts of Medical Technologist (Lab) Gr.3.(Advt.No.R/MT/Phar./Physio.48/2/2018)Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Now’Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceThe applicants need to pay Rs 160 as application fee.Unreserved – 373SC – 162ST – 43OBC Category A – 72OBC Category B – 52PWD – 23Total Posts – 725The applicant must be Class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and 2 years Diploma Course in the Laboratory Technologist recognized by the State Medical Faculty.Applicants are advised to download and read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility: http://wbhrb.eadmissions.net/Images/Advt-MT-Lab.pdf The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 39 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 7,100 – Rs 37,600 with Grade Pay of Rs 3,600 per month.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.