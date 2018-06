WBHRB Recruitment 2018 for 590 Pharmacist Grade III Posts Closing Tomorrow 28th June 2018

WBHRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 590 vacancies post of Pharmacist Grade III under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal on temporary basis is closing tomorrow i.e. 28th June 2018 on the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, Kolkata - wbhrb.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 28th June 2018, Thursday, 8:00.Visit the official website - http://wbhrb.in/ Click on ‘Advertisement’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the right sidebar of home pageClick on ‘Online Application’ under ‘Recruitment to the post of Pharmacist Grade III (Advt.No.R/ MT/ Phar./ Physio.48/3/2018)’Click on ‘Apply Now’Register yourselfLogin with required credentialsFill in the application form, make online payment and complete the application processDownload the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://eadmission.net.in/recruitment/home/register_new/14 Direct Link for Login - https://eadmission.net.in/home/candidate_login Unreserved Category – Rs.160SC/ ST/ PWD Category (WB) - NILTotal Posts: 590Unreserved – 304SC – 31ST – 35OBC Category A – 59OBC Category B – 42PWD - 19The applicant must be class 12th passed from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology and must possess a 2 years Diploma Course in Pharmacy recognized by the Government of West Bengal.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 39 years as on the date of issue of advertisement of recruitment. Age relaxation will be given as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive monthly pay of Rs.7100 – Rs.37,600 with Grade pay of Rs.3600 per month.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.