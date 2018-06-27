GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 for 590 Pharmacist Grade III Posts Closing Tomorrow 28th June 2018

590 vacancies post of Pharmacist Grade III under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal on temporary basis is closing tomorrow.

Updated:June 27, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
WBHRB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 590 vacancies post of Pharmacist Grade III under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal on temporary basis is closing tomorrow i.e. 28th June 2018 on the official website of West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, Kolkata - wbhrb.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 28th June 2018, Thursday, 8:00.

PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2018 for Pharmacist Grade III Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbhrb.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the right sidebar of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application’ under ‘Recruitment to the post of Pharmacist Grade III (Advt.No.R/ MT/ Phar./ Physio.48/3/2018)’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Now’
Step 5 – Register yourself
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill in the application form, make online payment and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://eadmission.net.in/recruitment/home/register_new/14

Direct Link for Login - https://eadmission.net.in/home/candidate_login

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.160
SC/ ST/ PWD Category (WB) - NIL

WBHRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 590
Unreserved – 304
SC – 31
ST – 35
OBC Category A – 59
OBC Category B – 42
PWD - 19

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology and must possess a 2 years Diploma Course in Pharmacy recognized by the Government of West Bengal.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://wbhrb.eadmissions.net/Images/Advt-Pharmacist-Gr-III.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 39 years as on the date of issue of advertisement of recruitment. Age relaxation will be given as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive monthly pay of Rs.7100 – Rs.37,600 with Grade pay of Rs.3600 per month.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
