1-min read

WBJEE 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board Published Rank Card at wbjeeb.in, Steps, Direct Link Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board released the rank card of shortlisted candidates on its official website wbjeeb.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
WBJEE 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board Published Rank Card at wbjeeb.in, Steps, Direct Link Here
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...

WBJEE 2019 Rank Card Released | The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had issued the rank card of shortlisted candidates on its official website wbjeeb.in. The qualifying candidates whose names have appeared in the WBJEE Result 2019 can check their scored rank in overall merit list through this direct URL hosted by the Board - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEE released WBJEE Result and WBJEE answer key on June 20 and on June 5 respectively. Further, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board 2019 exam was held on May 26 for granting admission into engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture courses offered by government and private colleges of the state.

Steps to Download WBJEE 2019 Rank Card

The rank card can be downloaded and the next steps of the admission process will start soon. Here are steps for availing the WBJEE 2019 Rank Card for engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture degree courses

Step 1- Go to the official website of WBJEE: wbjeeb.in or click the direct link given above

Step 2- On the homepage sidebar, there is ‘WBJEE rank card download’ link

Step 3- Click on it and enter application number, password, and security pin

Step 4- Hit the download WBJEE rank card button

Step 5- The WBJEE 2019 Rank Card in PDF format will appear on the screen

Step 6- Download and take a printout

