WBJEE 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Results Released at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Result 2019 | The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the result of engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture courses today. The WBJEE Result 2019, WBJEE Final Answer Key 2019, will be published on the exam convener’s official websites wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE Result 2019 is likely to be up on the homepage of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination around 2pm. The WBJEE Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on July 2. However, according to an Indian Express report, the WBJEE Result 2019 will be declared today.

It is also speculated that the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2019 will get published today. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding revised WBJEE 2019 Result date is available on the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board’s official website.

Prior to this, the preliminary WBJEE 2019 Answer Key was released on June 3 and objections were accepted till June 5. Once the WBJEE answer key 2019, WBJEE Result 2019 are officially declared, the same can be downloaded by following the below-mentioned process.

How to download WBJEE result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: You will get WBJEE candidate login tab, and click on it to view WBJEE result 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab, here enter your application number, password and the security pin

Step 4: Submit the details to get your West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board Result 2019

Step 5: The WBJEE result 2019, WBJEE Final Answer Key 2019 will be displayed in front of your screen

Step 6: Take a print out of your WBJEE 2019 result, WBJEE Result 2019 for future reference

The WBJEE result 2019 can also be accessed from this portal examresults.net

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 Entrance Exam was conducted on May 26 for granting admission to engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture.