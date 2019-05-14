Take the pledge to vote

WBJEE Admit Card 2019: West Bengal JEE Released Hall Tickets Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE admit card 2019 released by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations today at wbjeeb.nic.in

Trending Desk

May 14, 2019

Picture for representation.
WBJEE Admit card 2019| The WBJEE 2019 Admit card, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination admit card 2019 released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board today. The WBJEE 2019 Admit Card, 2019 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card released by the exam conducting authority West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board’s on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students who have applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance examination (WBJEE 2019) can download the WBJEE 2019 admit card through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2019 admit card, WBJEE Admit Card 2019, Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card 2019 is available shortly in online mode. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination WBJEE shall provide an active URL for downloading WBJEE 2019 admit card.

Steps to Download WBJEE 2019 Admit Card 2019:

Candidates can download their admit card for Joint Entrance Examination with the below listed steps and read the instructions before appearing for the exam-
1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
2. Check for the link saying 'WBJEE 2019 admit card'.
3. Enter the required details
4. Click on submit button
4. Now, you can view and download the WBJEE admit card 2019

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state level engineering and medical examination conducted once in a year. The WBJEE 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2019. The WBJEE Result 2019 will be published on July 2, 2019. The examination will be held in two sittings on May 26, paper-I (Mathematics) from (11-1 pm), and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from (2-4 pm).

The Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) and in the year 2014 the Board has been awarded the status of Statutory Body.
