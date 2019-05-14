English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WBJEE Admit Card 2019: West Bengal JEE to Release Hall Tickets Today at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE admit card 2019 will be released by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations today at wbjeeb.nic.in
Picture for representation.
Loading...
WBJEE Admit card 2019| The WBJEE 2019 Admit card, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination admit card 2019 will be released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board today. The WBJEE 2019 Admit Card, 2019 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card will be released by the exam conducting authority West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board’s on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
Students who have applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance examination (WBJEE 2019) can download the WBJEE 2019 admit card through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEE 2019 admit card, WBJEE Admit Card 2019, Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card 2019 will be available shortly in online mode. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination WBJEE shall provide an active URL for downloading WBJEE 2019 admit card.
Steps to Download WBJEE 2019 Admit Card 2019:
Candidates can download their admit card for Joint Entrance Examination with the below listed steps and read the instructions before appearing for the exam-
1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
2. Check for the link saying 'WBJEE 2019 admit card'.
3. Enter the required details
4. Click on submit button
4. Now, you can view and download the WBJEE admit card 2019
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state level engineering and medical examination conducted once in a year. The WBJEE 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2019. The WBJEE Result 2019 will be published on July 2, 2019. The examination will be held in two sittings on May 26, paper-I (Mathematics) from (11-1 pm), and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from (2-4 pm).
The Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) and in the year 2014 the Board has been awarded the status of Statutory Body.
Students who have applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance examination (WBJEE 2019) can download the WBJEE 2019 admit card through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEE 2019 admit card, WBJEE Admit Card 2019, Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card 2019 will be available shortly in online mode. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination WBJEE shall provide an active URL for downloading WBJEE 2019 admit card.
Steps to Download WBJEE 2019 Admit Card 2019:
Candidates can download their admit card for Joint Entrance Examination with the below listed steps and read the instructions before appearing for the exam-
1. Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
2. Check for the link saying 'WBJEE 2019 admit card'.
3. Enter the required details
4. Click on submit button
4. Now, you can view and download the WBJEE admit card 2019
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state level engineering and medical examination conducted once in a year. The WBJEE 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2019. The WBJEE Result 2019 will be published on July 2, 2019. The examination will be held in two sittings on May 26, paper-I (Mathematics) from (11-1 pm), and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from (2-4 pm).
The Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) and in the year 2014 the Board has been awarded the status of Statutory Body.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Much Avengers Endgame Need to Break Avatar Box Office Record
- Aamir Khan Posts a Special Birthday Wish For Sunny Leone
- Ranveer Singh with an Arm Brace is Still a Live Wire, See Unseen Pic Here
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results