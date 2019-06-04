English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WBJEE Answer Key 2019 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in. How to Download
The last date to submit the objections for the preliminary official WBJEE Answer Key 2019 or WBJEE 2019 Answer Key is June 5, Wednesday.
(Representative image)
Loading...
WBJEE Answer Key 2019 | The WBJEE Answer Key 2019 was released online by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board today. The exam takers are given time to raise objection till tomorrow. The last date to submit the objections for the preliminary official WBJEE Answer Key 2019 or WBJEE 2019 Answer Key is June 5 (Wednesday). Initiating the challenge process against WBJEE 2019 Answer Key and even its submission is completely online. For doing so, candidates have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEEB wbjeeb.nic.in (http://wbjeeb.nic.in/) and on entering their exam credentials can start the submission of objections found in WBJEE Answer Key 2019.
WBJEE 2019 Answer Key: How to Challenge, Submit Objection
Given below are steps to be followed for submitting errors found in the WBJEE Answer Key 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the View, Challenge WBJEE 2019 Answer Key link
Step 3: Enter your log in details and hit submit button
Step 4: You will see the WBJEE 2019 question paper on your screen, select the question which has to be challenged
Step 5: Mark your correct options with a supporting proof
Step 6: Submit the reevaluation processing fee of Rs. 500
Step 7: Take a printout of fee submission and successful challenging of WBJEE Answer Key 2019
After receiving all the responses and the challenges raised on the WBJEE 2019 answer key, the revised WBJEE Answer Key 2019 and result will be declared by July 2, 2019. If the raised objection is accepted, all candidates will get awarded marks for the question.
WBJEE 2019 Answer Key: How to Challenge, Submit Objection
Given below are steps to be followed for submitting errors found in the WBJEE Answer Key 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the View, Challenge WBJEE 2019 Answer Key link
Step 3: Enter your log in details and hit submit button
Step 4: You will see the WBJEE 2019 question paper on your screen, select the question which has to be challenged
Step 5: Mark your correct options with a supporting proof
Step 6: Submit the reevaluation processing fee of Rs. 500
Step 7: Take a printout of fee submission and successful challenging of WBJEE Answer Key 2019
After receiving all the responses and the challenges raised on the WBJEE 2019 answer key, the revised WBJEE Answer Key 2019 and result will be declared by July 2, 2019. If the raised objection is accepted, all candidates will get awarded marks for the question.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019 'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Monday 03 June , 2019 Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Monday 03 June , 2019 Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
Sunday 02 June , 2019 Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Trolls For Criticising Her Over Mushy Instagram Posts
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results