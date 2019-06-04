WBJEE Answer Key 2019 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in. How to Download

The WBJEE Answer Key 2019 was released online by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board today. The exam takers are given time to raise objection till tomorrow. The last date to submit the objections for the preliminary official WBJEE Answer Key 2019 or WBJEE 2019 Answer Key is June 5 (Wednesday). Initiating the challenge process against WBJEE 2019 Answer Key and even its submission is completely online. For doing so, candidates have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEEB wbjeeb.nic.in (http://wbjeeb.nic.in/) and on entering their exam credentials can start the submission of objections found in WBJEE Answer Key 2019.Given below are steps to be followed for submitting errors found in the WBJEE Answer Key 2019Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.inStep 2: Click on the View, Challenge WBJEE 2019 Answer Key linkStep 3: Enter your log in details and hit submit buttonStep 4: You will see the WBJEE 2019 question paper on your screen, select the question which has to be challengedStep 5: Mark your correct options with a supporting proofStep 6: Submit the reevaluation processing fee of Rs. 500Step 7: Take a printout of fee submission and successful challenging of WBJEE Answer Key 2019After receiving all the responses and the challenges raised on the WBJEE 2019 answer key, the revised WBJEE Answer Key 2019 and result will be declared by July 2, 2019. If the raised objection is accepted, all candidates will get awarded marks for the question.