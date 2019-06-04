Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WBJEE Answer Key 2019 Released at wbjeeb.nic.in. How to Download

The last date to submit the objections for the preliminary official WBJEE Answer Key 2019 or WBJEE 2019 Answer Key is June 5, Wednesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
(Representative image)
WBJEE Answer Key 2019 | The WBJEE Answer Key 2019 was released online by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board today. The exam takers are given time to raise objection till tomorrow. The last date to submit the objections for the preliminary official WBJEE Answer Key 2019 or WBJEE 2019 Answer Key is June 5 (Wednesday). Initiating the challenge process against WBJEE 2019 Answer Key and even its submission is completely online. For doing so, candidates have to visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEEB wbjeeb.nic.in (http://wbjeeb.nic.in/) and on entering their exam credentials can start the submission of objections found in WBJEE Answer Key 2019.

WBJEE 2019 Answer Key: How to Challenge, Submit Objection

Given below are steps to be followed for submitting errors found in the WBJEE Answer Key 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the View, Challenge WBJEE 2019 Answer Key link
Step 3: Enter your log in details and hit submit button
Step 4: You will see the WBJEE 2019 question paper on your screen, select the question which has to be challenged
Step 5: Mark your correct options with a supporting proof
Step 6: Submit the reevaluation processing fee of Rs. 500
Step 7: Take a printout of fee submission and successful challenging of WBJEE Answer Key 2019

After receiving all the responses and the challenges raised on the WBJEE 2019 answer key, the revised WBJEE Answer Key 2019 and result will be declared by July 2, 2019. If the raised objection is accepted, all candidates will get awarded marks for the question.
