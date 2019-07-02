WBJEE Counseling 2019 First Seat Allotment Result to be Out Tomorrow at wbjee.nic.in, Know Important Dates
After WBJEE First Seat Allotment List 2019 is released, candidates who have made it to the list are advised to pay provisional admission fees for confirming admission in their respective courses.
WBJEE First Seat Allotment List 2019| The first WBJEE Seat Allotment List 2019 mentioning the college-course status allotted to candidates in the WBJEE 2019 counselling phase is scheduled to be released tomorrow (July 3). The West Bengal Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), Kolkata will publish the WBJEE Seat Allotment List 2019, the WBJEE 2019 Seat Allotment Result on its official website wbjee.nic.in.
After WBJEE First Seat Allotment List 2019 is released, candidates who have made it to the list are advised to pay provisional admission fees for confirming admission in their respective courses. The fee payment and document verification processes of WBJEE 2019 counselling will be held from July 4 to July 7. On non-payment of WBJEE admission fee for the current academic session, the allotted seat under WBJEE counseling 2019 process will be treated as vacant or non-allotted.
Candidates have to be physically present at their allotted WBJEE 2019 counseling centers. Within the stipulated dateline of July 4 to July 7, withdrawal of allotted seat will also be conducted.
WBJEE counseling 2019: Steps to download WBJEE First Seat Allotment List
Step 1- Visit the official website of West Bengal Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB): wbjee.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage look for ‘WBJEE Ist seat allotment result 2019’ link and click on it
Step 3- The WBJEE 2019 Seat Allotment Result can be viewed on the screen
Step 4- If seat allotted in first round of WBJEE counseling 2019, proceed with admission formalities within deadlines
Step 5- Take a printout of WBJEE First Seat Allotment List 2019 for further reference
The second WBJEE 2019 Seat Allotment List will be published on July 9. The g WBJEE counseling- fee payment and document verification for second round will be held from July 10 to July 11.
The third and final round of seat allotment result of WBJEE Counselling 2019 is scheduled for July 13.
