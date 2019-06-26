WBJEE Counselling 2019: Apply for Registration in Undergraduate Courses Before June 29 at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2019 | The registration process for WBJEE Counselling 2019 has started on June 25 and will continue till June 29 (Saturday). The Board of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) has started the registration process for WBJEE Counselling 2019 on these official websites of the wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidates who are allotted with WBJEE 2019 ranks are eligible to participate in the WBJEE Counselling 2019 by paying the online counseling fee and choice filling/locking the names of their preferred colleges and courses by June 29.

The choice locking for first round of WBJEE Counselling 2019 will be done on June 30. The first slot of seat allotment result for WBJEE Counselling 2019 is scheduled for July 3. The official schedule of WBJEE 2019 Counselling can be read and important dates can be noted by clicking on here.

On June 20, the WBJEE 2019 Result of engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture courses were declared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.

WBJEE Counselling 2019: Registration Steps

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the WBJEE 2019 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the home page of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, you will get registration and choice-filling for WBJEE 2019 Counselling registration link, click on it or click the direct URL

Step 3: On the WBJEE 2019 registration window, complete the sign up formalities

Step 4: Select you seat category and enter the WBJEE 2019 roll number, password, security pin and click on the login button

Step 5: Read information displayed and pay WBJEE 2019 Counselling fee of Rs 500 in online mode

Step 6: Provide names of your preferred college-course and lock it by clicking on submit tab

Step 7: Take a printout of choices locked under WBJEE 2019 Counselling for future reference.

The registered candidates not exercising and locking their choice of preferred colleges will not be considered for seat allotment under WBJEE 2019 Counselling. Once the Board of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations announces the WBJEE 2019 seat allotment result, the shortlisted candidates have to pay provisional admission fee by visiting in person at the designated reporting centers.

A total of three rounds of WBJEE 2019 Counselling will be conducted for granting admission into several undergraduate courses.

The second and third rounds of WBJEE Counselling 2019 are scheduled for July 9 and July 13, respectively. The admission process for the current academic session will close on July 20.