1-min read

WBJEE EVETS 2019: West Bengal Board Declares Result on wbjeeb.nic.in, Know About Counseling, Seat Allotment

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board declared the WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 on Tuesday on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
WBJEE EVETS 2019: West Bengal Board Declares Result on wbjeeb.nic.in, Know About Counseling, Seat Allotment
Image for representation.
Loading...

WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 | The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board declared the WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 on Tuesday, July 23 at 11am. The result was declared online on the official website of WBJEE. After the declaration of 2019 WBJEE EVETS results, all the candidates who have applied for the entrance test for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry (BVSc&AH) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, can check their result on the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

For 2019–2020 academic sessions, the West Bengal Board conducted the conduct common entrance examination, EVETS 2019, for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry (BVSc&AH) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences on June 29 this year.

Here’s How to check WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE Board at wbjeeb.in or wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of West Bengal Board, go to EVETS option

Step 3: A new page for EVETS 2019 will open, where a candidate has to go on ‘EVETS Result/Rank Card’ Link

Step 4: Enter EVETS 2019 Application Number to check you result, followed by password and date of birth

Step 5: The WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 and the rank card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 for future reference.

Please note, only those candidates who have cleared the West Bengal Board EVETS exam and have crossed the cut-off mark will be called in for a counseling and seat allotment process.

