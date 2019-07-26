WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019: West Bengal Board Declares BSc Nursing Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in
All the candidates who have appeared for WBJEE JENPAUH Examination 2019, can check their result by visiting the official website of West Bengal Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Image for representation.
WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 Declared | The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the result for BSc Nursing on Friday, July 26. The Result for West Bengal Board Joint Entrance for BSc Nursing (JENPAUH) was released on the official website of WBJEEB. All the candidates who have appeared for WBJEE JENPAUH Examination 2019, can check their result by visiting the official website of West Bengal Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEEB JENPAUH Entrance Examination 2019 was held on June 30 this year. The WBJEE JENPAUH exam grants admissions to students in B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing), BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy), BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology), BMLT (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician), B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology), B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology), B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion technology) and B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant) courses in Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal.
WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019: How to Check Result Online
Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘JENPAUH’ tab to check the result
Step 3: Click on the link ‘Download Rank Card JENPAUH 2019’
Step 4: Candidates can also visit the direct link
Step 5: On the log-in page, sign-in using application number, password and security pin and submit
Step 6: Your WBJEEB JENPAUH Rank Card will appear online
Step 6: Download the WBJEEB JENPAUH Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference.
All the students who have qualified WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 will be shortlisted for a web-based online counselling (e-counselling) to be held in August 2019. After the announcement of WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019, separate merit lists will be prepared for various programmes.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Indian Air Force Pays Tribute to War Heroes with a Valorous Video
- Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Will Take On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020
- Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More
- AR Murugadoss Treats Fans With New Pictures of Rajinikanth From Darbar, See Here
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?