WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 Admit Cards Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Exam on 22nd April

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 22nd April 2018 in two shifts for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE will release the admit card of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 Admit Cards Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Exam on 22nd April
Screen grab of the official website of WBJEE.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 Admit Cards today.

The  West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE  is scheduled  to conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2018 on Sunday, 22nd April 2018 in two shifts for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal for the academic session of 2018–19.

There will be two papers in the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 admission process:

Paper - I – Mathematics
Paper - II – Physics & Chemistry (combined)

WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 candidates seeking admissions in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy courses must appear in Paper-I and Paper-II both and qualify both the exams. Candidates appearing in Paper - II only and qualifying the same will be eligible to apply for admissions in pharmacy courses only (except Jadavpur University).

Candidates who have enrolled for WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Card as soon as it is released by the examinations board. The admit card will carry important instructions along with information about the date, time and venue of the examinations centre allocated to the applicants.

‘Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in the examination,’ read an official statement.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
