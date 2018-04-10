English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 Admit Cards Releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Exam on 22nd April
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 22nd April 2018 in two shifts for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE will release the admit card of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in
Screen grab of the official website of WBJEE.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE will release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 Admit Cards today. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE will release the admit card of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE is scheduled to conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2018 on Sunday, 22nd April 2018 in two shifts for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal for the academic session of 2018–19.
There will be two papers in the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 admission process:
Paper - I – Mathematics
Paper - II – Physics & Chemistry (combined)
WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 candidates seeking admissions in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy courses must appear in Paper-I and Paper-II both and qualify both the exams. Candidates appearing in Paper - II only and qualifying the same will be eligible to apply for admissions in pharmacy courses only (except Jadavpur University).
Candidates who have enrolled for WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Card as soon as it is released by the examinations board. The admit card will carry important instructions along with information about the date, time and venue of the examinations centre allocated to the applicants.
‘Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in the examination,’ read an official statement.
Also Watch
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE is scheduled to conduct the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2018 on Sunday, 22nd April 2018 in two shifts for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal for the academic session of 2018–19.
There will be two papers in the WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2018 admission process:
Paper - I – Mathematics
Paper - II – Physics & Chemistry (combined)
WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 candidates seeking admissions in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy courses must appear in Paper-I and Paper-II both and qualify both the exams. Candidates appearing in Paper - II only and qualifying the same will be eligible to apply for admissions in pharmacy courses only (except Jadavpur University).
Candidates who have enrolled for WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to download their Admit Card as soon as it is released by the examinations board. The admit card will carry important instructions along with information about the date, time and venue of the examinations centre allocated to the applicants.
‘Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in the examination,’ read an official statement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Arsenal Midfielder Responds to Kerala Couple Who Named Their Newborn After Him
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction
- Kedar Jadhav Out of Tournament With Hamstring Injury
- After Censor Board Ban, Adil Hussain's Unfreedom Now Available In India On Netflix