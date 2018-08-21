English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WBPDCL Kolkata Recruitment 2018: 47 Assistant Manager & Welfare Officer Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018
WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations, Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand.
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 47 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager Welfare Officer has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, Kolkata - wbpdcl.co.in.
WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations, Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal Jharkhand.
Candidates are advised to apply only for one discipline or post else their application would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 9th September 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Manager & Welfare Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbpdcl.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruit¬ment to the Post of Assis¬tant Man¬ager (PS)-Probationer: Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ HR&A/F&A, Assis¬tant Man¬ager (Cor¬po¬rate Communication)-Probationer, Wel¬fare Officer’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on continue
Step 5 – Fill the details and submit the form
Step 6 – User ID will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WALES/LoginAction_registerCandidate.action?
Direct Link for Login - https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WALES/LoginAction_input.action
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ EC/ PWD/ WBPDCL Contractor workers/ WBPDCL Departmental Category – NIL
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 47
Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Mechanical) - 11
Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Electrical) - 8
Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Instrumentation) - 8
Assistant Manager (Civil) – Probationer - 4
Assistant Manager (HR&A) – Probationer - 5
Assistant Manager (F&A) – Probationer - 7
Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) – Probationer - 1
Welfare Officer - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.
Official Advertisement:
https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WBPDCLDOC/WBPDCL_Recruitment_2018_06_CBT.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT), group discussion and personal Interview
