WBPDCL Kolkata Recruitment 2018: 47 Assistant Manager & Welfare Officer Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018

WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 47 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager Welfare Officer has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, Kolkata - wbpdcl.co.in WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations, Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal Jharkhand.Candidates are advised to apply only for one discipline or post else their application would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 9th September 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:How to apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Manager & Welfare Officer Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbpdcl.co.in/Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruit¬ment to the Post of Assis¬tant Man¬ager (PS)-Probationer: Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ HR&A/F&A, Assis¬tant Man¬ager (Cor¬po¬rate Communication)-Probationer, Wel¬fare Officer’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on continueStep 5 – Fill the details and submit the formStep 6 – User ID will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WALES/LoginAction_registerCandidate.action? Direct Link for Login - https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WALES/LoginAction_input.action Application Fee:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300SC/ ST/ EC/ PWD/ WBPDCL Contractor workers/ WBPDCL Departmental Category – NILWBPDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 47Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Mechanical) - 11Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Electrical) - 8Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Instrumentation) - 8Assistant Manager (Civil) – Probationer - 4Assistant Manager (HR&A) – Probationer - 5Assistant Manager (F&A) – Probationer - 7Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) – Probationer - 1Welfare Officer - 3Eligibility Criteria:Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.Official Advertisement:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT), group discussion and personal Interview