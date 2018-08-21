GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WBPDCL Kolkata Recruitment 2018: 47 Assistant Manager & Welfare Officer Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018

WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations, Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 21, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 47 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager Welfare Officer has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, Kolkata - wbpdcl.co.in.

Candidates are advised to apply only for one discipline or post else their application would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 9th September 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:

How to apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Manager & Welfare Officer Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbpdcl.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruit¬ment to the Post of Assis¬tant Man¬ager (PS)-Probationer: Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ HR&A/F&A, Assis¬tant Man¬ager (Cor¬po¬rate Communication)-Probationer, Wel¬fare Officer’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on continue
Step 5 – Fill the details and submit the form
Step 6 – User ID will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WALES/LoginAction_registerCandidate.action?

Direct Link for Login - https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WALES/LoginAction_input.action

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ EC/ PWD/ WBPDCL Contractor workers/ WBPDCL Departmental Category – NIL

WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 47
Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Mechanical) - 11
Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Electrical) - 8
Assistant Manager (PS) – Probationer (Instrumentation) - 8
Assistant Manager (Civil) – Probationer - 4
Assistant Manager (HR&A) – Probationer - 5
Assistant Manager (F&A) – Probationer - 7
Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) – Probationer - 1
Welfare Officer - 3

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.

Official Advertisement:

https://wbpdcl.onlineregistrationform.org/WBPDCLDOC/WBPDCL_Recruitment_2018_06_CBT.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT), group discussion and personal Interview

