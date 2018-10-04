GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WBPDCL Recruitment 2018: 328 Technician, Teacher & Other Posts, Apply before 16th November 2018

WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations and Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 4, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018: 328 Technician, Teacher & Other Posts, Apply before 16th November 2018
Image for representation.
Loading...
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 328 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, Kolkata - wbpdcl.co.in.

WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations and Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below and submit online applications on or before 16th November 2018:

How to apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbpdcl.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruit¬ment to the posi¬tion of O&M Super¬vi¬sor — Elec¬tri¬cal & Mechan¬i¬cal /SAE — Civil & Sur¬vey /Chemist /Jr. Per¬sonal Assis¬tant /Office Exec¬u¬tive /Staff Nurse /Radi¬og¬ra¬pher /ASI /Oper¬a¬tor Tech¬ni¬cian — Fit¬ter & Elec¬tri¬cian /Asst. Teacher — High School /Asst. Teacher — Primary’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on continue
Step 5 – Fill the details and submit the form
Step 6 – User ID will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link:

http://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ EC/ PWD/ WBPDCL Contractor workers/ WBPDCL Departmental Category – NIL

WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Operation & Maintenance Supervisor – Probationer: 20
Sub-Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Probationer: 06
Sub-Assistant Engineer (Survey) – Probationer: 03
Chemist – Probationer: 18
Junior Personal Assistant: 10
Office Executive: 25
Staff Nurse: 06
Radiographer: 02
Assistant Sub Inspector (Security): 15
Operator / Technician – Probationer: 200
Assistant Teacher (High School): 17
Assistant Teacher (Primary School): 04
Draughtsman: 02

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for the posts mentioned above.

Official Advertisement:

http://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/wbpdcl_advt.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and/or Interview.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...