WBPDCL Recruitment 2018: 328 Technician, Teacher & Other Posts, Apply before 16th November 2018

WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 328 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, Kolkata - wbpdcl.co.in.WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations and Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below and submit online applications on or before 16th November 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbpdcl.co.in/Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruit¬ment to the posi¬tion of O&M Super¬vi¬sor — Elec¬tri¬cal & Mechan¬i¬cal /SAE — Civil & Sur¬vey /Chemist /Jr. Per¬sonal Assis¬tant /Office Exec¬u¬tive /Staff Nurse /Radi¬og¬ra¬pher /ASI /Oper¬a¬tor Tech¬ni¬cian — Fit¬ter & Elec¬tri¬cian /Asst. Teacher — High School /Asst. Teacher — Primary’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on continueStep 5 – Fill the details and submit the formStep 6 – User ID will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referencehttp://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300SC/ ST/ EC/ PWD/ WBPDCL Contractor workers/ WBPDCL Departmental Category – NILOperation & Maintenance Supervisor – Probationer: 20Sub-Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Probationer: 06Sub-Assistant Engineer (Survey) – Probationer: 03Chemist – Probationer: 18Junior Personal Assistant: 10Office Executive: 25Staff Nurse: 06Radiographer: 02Assistant Sub Inspector (Security): 15Operator / Technician – Probationer: 200Assistant Teacher (High School): 17Assistant Teacher (Primary School): 04Draughtsman: 02Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for the posts mentioned above.http://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/wbpdcl_advt.pdfThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and/or Interview.