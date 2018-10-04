English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018: 328 Technician, Teacher & Other Posts, Apply before 16th November 2018
WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations and Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand.
Image for representation.
Loading...
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 328 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, Kolkata - wbpdcl.co.in.
WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations and Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below and submit online applications on or before 16th November 2018:
How to apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbpdcl.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruit¬ment to the posi¬tion of O&M Super¬vi¬sor — Elec¬tri¬cal & Mechan¬i¬cal /SAE — Civil & Sur¬vey /Chemist /Jr. Per¬sonal Assis¬tant /Office Exec¬u¬tive /Staff Nurse /Radi¬og¬ra¬pher /ASI /Oper¬a¬tor Tech¬ni¬cian — Fit¬ter & Elec¬tri¬cian /Asst. Teacher — High School /Asst. Teacher — Primary’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on continue
Step 5 – Fill the details and submit the form
Step 6 – User ID will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link:
http://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ EC/ PWD/ WBPDCL Contractor workers/ WBPDCL Departmental Category – NIL
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Operation & Maintenance Supervisor – Probationer: 20
Sub-Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Probationer: 06
Sub-Assistant Engineer (Survey) – Probationer: 03
Chemist – Probationer: 18
Junior Personal Assistant: 10
Office Executive: 25
Staff Nurse: 06
Radiographer: 02
Assistant Sub Inspector (Security): 15
Operator / Technician – Probationer: 200
Assistant Teacher (High School): 17
Assistant Teacher (Primary School): 04
Draughtsman: 02
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for the posts mentioned above.
Official Advertisement:
http://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/wbpdcl_advt.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and/or Interview.
WBPDCL aims to engage selected candidates in its Corporate Office, Power Stations and Projects located within West Bengal and Mines located at different places across West Bengal & Jharkhand. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below and submit online applications on or before 16th November 2018:
How to apply for WBPDCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbpdcl.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruit¬ment to the posi¬tion of O&M Super¬vi¬sor — Elec¬tri¬cal & Mechan¬i¬cal /SAE — Civil & Sur¬vey /Chemist /Jr. Per¬sonal Assis¬tant /Office Exec¬u¬tive /Staff Nurse /Radi¬og¬ra¬pher /ASI /Oper¬a¬tor Tech¬ni¬cian — Fit¬ter & Elec¬tri¬cian /Asst. Teacher — High School /Asst. Teacher — Primary’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on continue
Step 5 – Fill the details and submit the form
Step 6 – User ID will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link:
http://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ EC/ PWD/ WBPDCL Contractor workers/ WBPDCL Departmental Category – NIL
WBPDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Operation & Maintenance Supervisor – Probationer: 20
Sub-Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Probationer: 06
Sub-Assistant Engineer (Survey) – Probationer: 03
Chemist – Probationer: 18
Junior Personal Assistant: 10
Office Executive: 25
Staff Nurse: 06
Radiographer: 02
Assistant Sub Inspector (Security): 15
Operator / Technician – Probationer: 200
Assistant Teacher (High School): 17
Assistant Teacher (Primary School): 04
Draughtsman: 02
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for the posts mentioned above.
Official Advertisement:
http://wbpdclonline.com/wbpdcl/wbpdcl_advt.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and/or Interview.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri
- JCB Award for Literature Announces Shortlist, Includes Works by Anuradha Roy, Perumal Murugan and a Surprise
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...