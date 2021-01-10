WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021 Begins For Assistant Engineer Electrical Post

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 34 posts of Assistant Engineer Electrical. The notice was issued on January 2, 2021. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply online at its official website- wbpsc.gov.in. The process of submitting applications online will begin on January 11.

The state government has listed out the vacancies to appoint Assistant Engineers in the state office. Eligible candidates will be selected through the Public Service Commission examination. At this stage, a total of 34 vacancies will be filled.

WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Start date of online application: January 11, 2021

Last day of filing the application: February 1, 2021

Last date of payment of fee: February 1, 2021

Offline fee submission deadline: February 2, 2021

Last date for Generation of Payment Challans: February 1, 2021

A total of 34 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) posts. Of these, seven seats are reserved for SC candidates, two are for ST, three are reserved for OBC-A (Non-Creamy Layer), OBC-B (Non-Creamy Layer), and three seats for PD category candidates.

WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

Candidates having a degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognised University or equivalent qualifications are eligible to apply for WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021.

Age Limit: A candidate should be 36 years old by January 1, 2020.

WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through written tests and interviews. It is to be noted that only the candidates who have qualified the written examination will be invited for the interview round.

WBPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Application Method

All the interested and eligible candidates must apply online within the specified date. Candidates are advised to visit the PSC website regularly for updates.