WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Card out at pscwbapplication.in, Download Now

WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Card has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on its official website - pscwbapplication.in.WBPSC is scheduled to organize the Fire Operator Recruitment Examination 2018 on 15th September 2018, next month, to fill 1452 Fire Operator posts in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (Advertisement No.15/2018).The application process for the same was completed in June 2018, earlier this year and candidates who had successfully applied for this recruitment exam can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:How to download WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Card?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://pscwbapplication.in/ Step 2 – Under Admit Card, click on FIRE OPERATOR RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2018 (ADVT.NO 15/2018)Click here!Step 3 – Enter your Enrolment Number and Date of Birth or First Name and Date of Birth, click on SearchStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/AdmitCard/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAyMA==