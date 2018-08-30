GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Card out at pscwbapplication.in, Download Now

WBPSC is scheduled to organize the Fire Operator Recruitment Examination 2018 on 15th September 2018, next month, to fill 1452 Fire Operator posts in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (Advertisement No.15/2018).

Contributor Content

Updated:August 30, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Card out at pscwbapplication.in, Download Now
(Representative image)
Loading...
WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Card has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on its official website - pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC is scheduled to organize the Fire Operator Recruitment Examination 2018 on 15th September 2018, next month, to fill 1452 Fire Operator posts in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (Advertisement No.15/2018).

The application process for the same was completed in June 2018, earlier this year and candidates who had successfully applied for this recruitment exam can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Exam 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://pscwbapplication.in/

Step 2 – Under Admit Card, click on FIRE OPERATOR RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2018 (ADVT.NO 15/2018)

Click here!

Step 3 – Enter your Enrolment Number and Date of Birth or First Name and Date of Birth, click on Search

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/AdmitCard/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAyMA==
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...