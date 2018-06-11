GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 182 Forest Services Posts, Apply before 2nd July 2018

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 182 vacancies for various posts in West Bengal Forest Service (WBFS) and West Bengal Subordinate Forest Service (WBSFS) has begun. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 11, 2018, 7:31 PM IST
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 182 vacancies for various posts in West Bengal Forest Service (WBFS) and West Bengal Subordinate Forest Service (WBSFS) has begun on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pscwbapplication.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Candidate Login’ on the left side of home page

Step 3 – Register yourself

Step 4 – Sign in with required credentials

Step 5 – Fill in the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/registration?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAxNw

Direct Link for Login - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.210 plus Service charge plus fee through online payment plus GST

SC/ ST (West Bengal) Category – NIL

IIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 182

WBFS – 10

Unreserved – 5

SC - 2

ST – 1

BC-A – 1

BC-B – 1

WBSFS – 172

Unreserved – 80

SC - 45

ST – 9

BC-A – 23

BC-B – 10

Meritorious Sports Person - 5

Eligibility Criteria:

WBFS – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent in Science or Engineering of any recognized University or Institute with at least one of the following subjects like Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application, Computer Science, Engineering (Agricultural, Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical), Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, Zoology and Environmental Science.

WBSFS - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering of any recognized Indian University or Institute with at least one of the following subjects like Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application, Computer Science, Engineering (Agricultural, Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical), Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, Zoology and Environmental Science.

Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/ad-Recruit-WB-FOREST-SERVICE&WB-SUB-ORDINATE-FOREST-SERVICE-EXAM18.pdf

Age Limit:

WBFS - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 36 years as on 1st January 2018.

WBSFS - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 39 years as on 1st January 2018.

Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

WBFS – Rs.15,600 – Rs.42,000 with Grade Pay of Rs.5400 per month.

WBSFS - Rs.7,100 – Rs.37,600 with Grade Pay of Rs.3900 per month.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Main Examination, Personality Test and medical/ physical fitness, as assigned by the Director of Forest Education, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Online Application – 2nd July 2018

Last Date of Payment of Fee Online – 2nd July 2018

Last date for submission of fees through offline – 3rd July 2018

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
