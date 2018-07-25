English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 200 Works Accountant Posts, Apply Before 9th August 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th August 2018
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 200 vacancies for the post of Works Accountant in West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service has begun on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2018 for Work Accountant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pscwbapplication.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Candidate Login’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Advertisement No. 23/2018’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Sign up
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct link for Registration - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/registration?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAyNw==
Direct link for Login - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.160
SC/ ST/ PWD Category (West Bengal) – NIL
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 200
Unreserved – 100
SC – 44
ST – 12
OBC (A) – 20
OBC (B) – 14
MSP – 4
HI – 2
Blind/ LV – 2
LD/ CP - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Science or Commerce from a recognized University with knowledge in computer operation and computer typing from a registered and reputed Institute.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/advt-of-wb-Works-Accountant-Recruitment-Exam.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 39 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7,100 – Rs.37,600 with Grade pay of Rs. 3,600.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application - 9th August 2018
Last date of payment of fees offline - 10th August 2018
List of Preliminary Examination Centers:
Kolkata
Burdwan
Medinipur
Berhampore
Siliguri
Darjeeling
