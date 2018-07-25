WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 200 Works Accountant Posts, Apply Before 9th August 2018

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 200 vacancies for the post of Works Accountant in West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service has begun on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in.Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pscwbapplication.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Candidate Login’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Advertisement No. 23/2018’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and click on Sign upStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect link for Registration - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/registration?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAyNw==Direct link for Login - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==Unreserved Category – Rs.160SC/ ST/ PWD Category (West Bengal) – NILWBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 200Unreserved – 100SC – 44ST – 12OBC (A) – 20OBC (B) – 14MSP – 4HI – 2Blind/ LV – 2LD/ CP - 2The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Science or Commerce from a recognized University with knowledge in computer operation and computer typing from a registered and reputed Institute.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/advt-of-wb-Works-Accountant-Recruitment-Exam.pdfThe age of the applicants should not be more than 39 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7,100 – Rs.37,600 with Grade pay of Rs. 3,600.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.Last date of submission of online application - 9th August 2018Last date of payment of fees offline - 10th August 2018List of Preliminary Examination Centers:KolkataBurdwanMedinipurBerhamporeSiliguriDarjeeling