WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 32 Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Posts, Apply before 4th September 2018
Vacancies for the post of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission.
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 32 vacancies for the post of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in.
Candidates must not submit more than one application, else it will be rejected. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2018 for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pscwbapplication.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer, in the West Bengal Sub-Ordinate Information And Cultural Service Under I And Ca Deptt., Govt. Of W.B. Advt. No. 25/2018’ on the home page under ‘Live Application’
Step 3 – Enroll yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on sign up
Step 5 – Enrollment number will generate
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct link for Registration - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/registration?app-id=UElZMDAwMDA1Ng==
Direct Link for Login - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.160
SC/ ST/ PWD – NIL
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Posts: 32
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a degree from a recognized University. The applicants must be able to read, write and speak in Bengali
Official Advertisement:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/ADV_25-2018_POST_OF_SUB-DIVISIONAL_INFORMATION_AND_CULTURAL_OFFICER.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 36 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,000 - Rs.40,500 with Grade Pay Rs.4,700.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and personality test.
