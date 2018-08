WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 32 Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Posts, Apply before 4th September 2018

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 32 vacancies for the post of Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer has begun on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in Candidates must not submit more than one application, else it will be rejected. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2018 for Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://pscwbapplication.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Sub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer, in the West Bengal Sub-Ordinate Information And Cultural Service Under I And Ca Deptt., Govt. Of W.B. Advt. No. 25/2018’ on the home page under ‘Live Application’Step 3 – Enroll yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the details and click on sign upStep 5 – Enrollment number will generateStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect link for Registration - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/registration?app-id=UElZMDAwMDA1Ng== Direct Link for Login - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ== Unreserved Category – Rs.160SC/ ST/ PWD – NILSub-Divisional Information and Cultural Officer Posts: 32The applicant must possess a degree from a recognized University. The applicants must be able to read, write and speak in BengaliApplicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 36 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,000 - Rs.40,500 with Grade Pay Rs.4,700.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and personality test.