WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 598 Lecturer Posts, Apply From Tomorrow, 24th July 2018 at pscwbapplication.in
WBPSC aims to recruit candidates for various subjects on temporary basis in the Government Polytechnics that come under the purview of Department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development, Government of West Bengal.
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 598 vacancies for the post of Lecturer in Government Polytechnics has been released on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission - pscwbapplication.in.
WBPSC aims to recruit candidates for various subjects on temporary basis in the Government Polytechnics that come under the purview of Department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development, Government of West Bengal.
If the applicant is desirous to apply for more than one post, he/she needs to submit separate application along with required application fees for each post. The application process will commence from tomorrow i.e. 24th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply on or before 13th August 2018, next month.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.210
SC/ ST Category (West Bengal) – NIL
PWD Category - NIL
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 598
Civil Engineering - 82
Electrical Engineering - 101
Mechanical Engineering - 102
Computer Science & Technology - 44
Automobile Engineering - 18
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 40
Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering - 3
Survey Engineering - 14
Physics - 40
Chemistry - 28
Mathematics - 39
Humanities - 41
Multimedia Technology - 5
3D Animation and Graphics - 6
Chemical Engineering - 8
Metallurgical Engineering - 10
Food Processing Technology - 5
Architecture - 5
Mining Engineering - 1
Mining Survey - 2
Computer Software Technology - 1
Petrochemical Engineering - 1
Medical Laboratory Technology - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/Advt-rectt-Lecturer-in-various-Sub-in-Gov-Polytechnics.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 24th July 2018
Last date of submission of online application - 13th August 2018
Last date of payment of fees - 13th August 2018
Date of Examination/ Interview – to be notified later
