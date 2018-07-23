WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 598 Lecturer Posts, Apply From Tomorrow, 24th July 2018 at pscwbapplication.in

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 598 vacancies for the post of Lecturer in Government Polytechnics has been released on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission - pscwbapplication.in.WBPSC aims to recruit candidates for various subjects on temporary basis in the Government Polytechnics that come under the purview of Department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development, Government of West Bengal.If the applicant is desirous to apply for more than one post, he/she needs to submit separate application along with required application fees for each post. The application process will commence from tomorrow i.e. 24th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply on or before 13th August 2018, next month.Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.210SC/ ST Category (West Bengal) – NILPWD Category - NILWBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 598Civil Engineering - 82Electrical Engineering - 101Mechanical Engineering - 102Computer Science & Technology - 44Automobile Engineering - 18Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 40Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering - 3Survey Engineering - 14Physics - 40Chemistry - 28Mathematics - 39Humanities - 41Multimedia Technology - 53D Animation and Graphics - 6Chemical Engineering - 8Metallurgical Engineering - 10Food Processing Technology - 5Architecture - 5Mining Engineering - 1Mining Survey - 2Computer Software Technology - 1Petrochemical Engineering - 1Medical Laboratory Technology - 2Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:The age of the applicants should not be more than 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.Important Dates:Start date of submission of online application – 24th July 2018Last date of submission of online application - 13th August 2018Last date of payment of fees - 13th August 2018Date of Examination/ Interview – to be notified later