GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 957 Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply from 22nd August 2018

Vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department released on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 21, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WBPSC Recruitment 2018: 957 Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply from 22nd August 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 957 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Government of West Bengal has been released on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in.

The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 22nd August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 18th September 2018.

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.110
SC/ ST (West Bengal) – NIL
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Sub-Inspector Posts: 957
Unreserved – 454
SC – 208
ST – 58
OBC (A) – 98
OBC (B) – 69
Ex Service Men – 50
Meritorious Sportsperson - 20

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Madhyamik Examination pass from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The applicants must be able to read, write and speak in Bengali.

Applicants must read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/IMP-INFORMATION-FOR-RECTT_SUB-INSPECTOR-IN-THE-SFSS-GIII-FSD.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.5,400 - Rs.25,200 with Grade Pay Rs.2,600.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and personality test.
List of Examination Centers:
Kolkata (North)
Kolkata (South)
Baruipur
Diamond Harbour
Barrackpore
Barasat
Krishnanagar
Howrah
Chinsurah
Burdwan
Asansol
Purulia
Medinipur
Tamluk
Jhargram
Bankura
Suri
Berhampore
Malda
Balurghat
Raiganj
Jalpaiguri
Alipurduar
Cooch Behar
Siliguri
Kalimpong
Darjeeling
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 22nd August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 18th September 2018
Closing date of submission of fees through online – 18th September 2018
Closing date of submission of fees through offline – 19th September 2018

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...