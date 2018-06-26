GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 begins today for 26 Posts, Apply before 17th July 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 26, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 begins today for 26 Posts, Apply before 17th July 2018
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 26 vacancies for various posts on temporary basis has been released on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission - pscwbapplication.in. The link for the application process will be activated from today i.e. 26th June 2018. Candidates must not fill more than one application at a time. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018.

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 26
Joint Director of Textiles – 2
District Mass Education Extension Officer/ Assistant Director, Mass Education Extension/ Chief Superintendent – 16
Assistant Architect – 8

Eligibility Criteria:
Joint Director of Textiles – The applicant must possess a degree in Textiles Technology from a recognized University or Institute, or Diploma in Handloom Technology from Institute affiliated by the Government with 6 years practical experience in a responsible position in a Government Department or undertaking or reputed commercial concern dealing with Handloom and Textile Industry.

District Mass Education Extension Officer/ Assistant Director, Mass Education Extension/ Chief Sperintendent – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with 3 years experience in the field of Social Education and/ or Welfare Work in an organization of repute.

Assistant Architect – The applicant must possess a Degree in Architecture from a recognized University or equivalent qualification in terms of Section 14 of the Architects Act, 1972.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/advertisement_for_the_posts_of_joint_director_of_textiles.pdf

Age Limit:
Joint Director of Textiles – The age of the applicant must not be more than 36 years as on 1st January 2018.
District Mass Education Extension Officer/ Assistant Director, Mass Education Extension/ Chief Superintendent – The age of the applicant must not be more than 36 years as on 1st January 2018.
Assistant Architect – The age of the applicant must not be more than 36 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.

Pay Scale:
Joint Director of Textiles – Rs.15,600 - Rs.42,000 and Grade pay of Rs.6600 per month
District Mass Education Extension Officer/ Assistant Director, Mass Education Extension/ Chief Superintendent – Rs.15,600 - Rs.42,000 and Grade pay of Rs.5400 per month
Assistant Architect – Rs.15,600 - Rs.42,000 and Grade pay of Rs.5400 per month

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.210 plus Convenience fee, Service charge and GST
SC/ ST/ PWD Category (WB) - NIL

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Personality Test and an Interview.

Important Dates:
Start Date of Online Application Process – 26th June 2018
Closing Date of Online Application Process – 17th July 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You