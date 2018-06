WBPSC Recruitment 2018 begins today for 26 Posts, Apply before 17th July 2018

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 26 vacancies for various posts on temporary basis has been released on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission - pscwbapplication.in. The link for the application process will be activated from today i.e. 26th June 2018. Candidates must not fill more than one application at a time. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018.26– 2– 16– 8– The applicant must possess a degree in Textiles Technology from a recognized University or Institute, or Diploma in Handloom Technology from Institute affiliated by the Government with 6 years practical experience in a responsible position in a Government Department or undertaking or reputed commercial concern dealing with Handloom and Textile Industry.The applicant must possess Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with 3 years experience in the field of Social Education and/ or Welfare Work in an organization of repute.The applicant must possess a Degree in Architecture from a recognized University or equivalent qualification in terms of Section 14 of the Architects Act, 1972.The age of the applicant must not be more than 36 years as on 1st January 2018.District Mass Education Extension Officer/ Assistant Director, Mass Education Extension/ Chief Superintendent – The age of the applicant must not be more than 36 years as on 1st January 2018.Assistant Architect – The age of the applicant must not be more than 36 years as on 1st January 2018.Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.Joint Director of Textiles – Rs.15,600 - Rs.42,000 and Grade pay of Rs.6600 per monthDistrict Mass Education Extension Officer/ Assistant Director, Mass Education Extension/ Chief Superintendent – Rs.15,600 - Rs.42,000 and Grade pay of Rs.5400 per monthAssistant Architect – Rs.15,600 - Rs.42,000 and Grade pay of Rs.5400 per monthUnreserved Category – Rs.210 plus Convenience fee, Service charge and GSTSC/ ST/ PWD Category (WB) - NILThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Personality Test and an Interview.Start Date of Online Application Process – 26th June 2018Closing Date of Online Application Process – 17th July 2018