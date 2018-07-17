GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 66 Motor Vehicles Inspector Posts, Apply Before 6th August 2018

As per the official advertisement, the application process will be starting from today i.e. 17th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 6th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 17, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 66 Motor Vehicles Inspector Posts, Apply Before 6th August 2018
Representative image (Image: PTI)
WBPSC Notification 2018 application process to fill 66 vacancies for the post of Motor Vehicles Inspector (non –technical) in the Transport Department on temporary basis has begun on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission - pscwbapplication.in.

As per the official advertisement, the application process will be starting from today i.e. 17th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 6th August 2018.

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.160
SC/ ST Category (West Bengal) – NIL
PWD Category - NIL
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical): 66

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/Advt-Motor-Vehicles-Inspector-Non-Technical-Transport-Dept.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 39 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7, 100 - Rs.37, 600 with Grade Pay Rs.3, 900.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 17th July 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 6th August 2018
Date of Examination/ Interview – to be notified later.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery