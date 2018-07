WBPSC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 66 Motor Vehicles Inspector Posts, Apply Before 6th August 2018

WBPSC Notification 2018 application process to fill 66 vacancies for the post of Motor Vehicles Inspector (non –technical) in the Transport Department on temporary basis has begun on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission - pscwbapplication.in As per the official advertisement, the application process will be starting from today i.e. 17th July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 6th August 2018.Unreserved Category – Rs.160SC/ ST Category (West Bengal) – NILPWD Category - NILWBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Motor Vehicles Inspector (Non-Technical): 66The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/Advt-Motor-Vehicles-Inspector-Non-Technical-Transport-Dept.pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 39 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7, 100 - Rs.37, 600 with Grade Pay Rs.3, 900.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.Start date of submission of online application – 17th July 2018Last date of submission of online application – 6th August 2018Date of Examination/ Interview – to be notified later.