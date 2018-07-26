English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 for 598 Lecturer Posts Begins Today, Apply Before 13th August 2018
interested candidates can complete the registration process for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018 by following the instructions
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 598 vacancies for the post of Lecturer in various subjects has begun on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in.
The application process was scheduled to start from 24th July 2018, however it was not activated on the day scheduled. Now the link is activated and interested candidates can complete the registration process for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBPSC, West Bengal Recruitment 2018 for Lecturer Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://pscwbapplication.in/
Step 2 - Click on ' Lecturer in various subjects in Government Polytechnics in the West Bengal General Service under the Dept.of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development (Advt.No.24/2018)' on the left side of home page
Step 3 - Enroll yourself first
Step 4 - Fill the details and click on sign up
Step 5 - Enrollment number will generate
Step 6 - Login with required credentials
Step 7 - Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.210
SC/ ST Category (West Bengal) – NIL
PWD Category - NIL
WBPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 598
Civil Engineering - 82
Electrical Engineering - 101
Mechanical Engineering - 102
Computer Science & Technology - 44
Automobile Engineering - 18
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 40
Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering - 3
Survey Engineering - 14
Physics - 40
Chemistry - 28
Mathematics - 39
Humanities - 41
Multimedia Technology - 5
3D Animation and Graphics - 6
Chemical Engineering - 8
Metallurgical Engineering - 10
Food Processing Technology - 5
Architecture - 5
Mining Engineering - 1
Mining Survey - 2
Computer Software Technology - 1
Petrochemical Engineering - 1
Medical Laboratory Technology - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/Advt-rectt-Lecturer-in-various-Sub-in-Gov-Polytechnics.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.
