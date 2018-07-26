WBPSC Recruitment 2018 for 598 Lecturer Posts Begins Today, Apply Before 13th August 2018

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 598 vacancies for the post of Lecturer in various subjects has begun on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission, West Bengal - pscwbapplication.in.The application process was scheduled to start from 24th July 2018, however it was not activated on the day scheduled. Now the link is activated and interested candidates can complete the registration process for the relevant post on or before 13th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://pscwbapplication.in/Step 2 - Click on ' Lecturer in various subjects in Government Polytechnics in the West Bengal General Service under the Dept.of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development (Advt.No.24/2018)' on the left side of home pageStep 3 - Enroll yourself firstStep 4 - Fill the details and click on sign upStep 5 - Enrollment number will generateStep 6 - Login with required credentialsStep 7 - Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/EntrancePSC1/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDAwMQ==Unreserved Category – Rs.210SC/ ST Category (West Bengal) – NILPWD Category - NILTotal Posts: 598Civil Engineering - 82Electrical Engineering - 101Mechanical Engineering - 102Computer Science & Technology - 44Automobile Engineering - 18Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 40Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering - 3Survey Engineering - 14Physics - 40Chemistry - 28Mathematics - 39Humanities - 41Multimedia Technology - 53D Animation and Graphics - 6Chemical Engineering - 8Metallurgical Engineering - 10Food Processing Technology - 5Architecture - 5Mining Engineering - 1Mining Survey - 2Computer Software Technology - 1Petrochemical Engineering - 1Medical Laboratory Technology - 2Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:Official Advertisement:http://pscwbapplication.in/pdf18/Advt-rectt-Lecturer-in-various-Sub-in-Gov-Polytechnics.pdfThe age of the applicants should not be more than 37 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.