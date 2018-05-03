GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WBSCTE Diploma Results December 2017 Declared; Check For 1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters

Contributor Content

Updated:May 3, 2018, 1:34 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
WBSCTE Diploma Results 2017 have been declared today by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE) on its official website - webscte.co.in.

These examinations were organized in December 2017 across the state of West Bengal. Candidates who had appeared for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semesters exams of Diploma in Engineering/Technology can follow the instructions below and download their scores now:

How to check WBSCTE Diploma Results December 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://webscte.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Result’ tab
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://webscte.co.in/student/checkResult

As per the notification of Diploma Results, the provisional result will be issued at WBSCTE’s office today, and ‘The Eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June, 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18) will also be issued along with the statement of provisional result.

However, the mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examinations held in December-2017 will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in eligibility CD of June-2018.’

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
