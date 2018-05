WBSCTE Diploma Results December 2017 Declared; Check For 1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters

WBSCTE Diploma Results 2017 have been declared today by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE) on its official website - webscte.co.in.These examinations were organized in December 2017 across the state of West Bengal. Candidates who had appeared for 1st, 3rd and 5th Semesters exams of Diploma in Engineering/Technology can follow the instructions below and download their scores now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://webscte.co.in/ Step 2 – Click on the ‘Result’ tabStep 3 – Enter your Roll NumberStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceAs per the notification of Diploma Results, the provisional result will be issued at WBSCTE’s office today, and ‘The Eligibility CD for filling-up of examination forms by the students willing to appear in the Diploma Examinations to be held during June, 2018 (Academic Session 2017-18) will also be issued along with the statement of provisional result.However, the mark sheets of the students who appeared in the Diploma in Engineering / Technology (1st, 3rd & 5th Semesters) Examinations held in December-2017 will be issued only after receipt of the filled-in eligibility CD of June-2018.’