WBSCTE STC Result 2018 Out at wbresults.nic.in, Check Now!

WBSCTE STC Result 2018 for VIII+/X+ level July-2018 Exams has been declared on Friday by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTE) on its official website – wbresults.nic.in The state’s vocational educational council had organized the VIII+/X+ level STC examination in the month of July 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now.Step 1 – Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination Results - 2018 - http://wbresults.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Vlll+/X+ level STC examination July-2018 held on July-2018Results published on 07/09/2018 at 4 PMStep 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceThe West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTE) will provide original Mark Sheets separately to all candidates who had appeared for the STC July-2018 examination.