WBSCTE STC Result 2018 Out at wbresults.nic.in, Check Now!
The state’s vocational educational council had organized the VIII+/X+ level STC examination in the month of July 2018, earlier this year.
(Image: News18.com)
WBSCTE STC Result 2018 for VIII+/X+ level July-2018 Exams has been declared on Friday by the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTE) on its official website – wbresults.nic.in.
The state’s vocational educational council had organized the VIII+/X+ level STC examination in the month of July 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now.
How to check WBSCTE STC Result 2018 for Vlll+/X+ level July-2018 Exams:
Step 1 – Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination Results - 2018 - http://wbresults.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Vlll+/X+ level STC examination July-2018 held on July-2018
Results published on 07/09/2018 at 4 PM
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://wbresults.nic.in/vet8/vetx8_july.htm
The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTE) will provide original Mark Sheets separately to all candidates who had appeared for the STC July-2018 examination.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
