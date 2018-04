WBSCVET STC January 2018 Exam Results Declared at wbresults.nic.in; Check Now!

WBSCVET STC January 2018 Exam Results for VIII+/X+ level have been declared by the West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCVET) on its official website - wbresults.nic.in. WBSCVET had organized these examinations in the month of February 2018 across the state of West Bengal. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official results website of West Bengal Board - http://wbresults.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Vlll+/X+ level STC examination January,2018 held in February-2O18Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth, and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference‘Note: Neither NIC nor West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and skill Development is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Council separately.’ read a statement on the official website