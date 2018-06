WBSETCL Recruitment 2018: 300 Posts, Apply Before 17th July 2018

WBSETCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 300 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Executive, Junior Engineer and Technician Grade-3 has begun on the official website of West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, West Bengal - wbsetcl.in Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbsetcl.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Career' tab given on the left sidebarStep 3 – Click on link ‘Apply Online' under 'Employment Notification No: REC/2018/05'Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://wbsetclonline.co.in/wbsetcl/applyForm.php Direct Link for Login - http://wbsetclonline.co.in/wbsetcl/login.php Unreserved/ OBC - A/ OBC - B/ Ex-Serviceman Category (Assistant Manager) – Rs.400Unreserved/ OBC - A/ OBC - B/ Ex-Serviceman Category (Junior Executive, Junior Engineer (E), Technician Gr.-III) - Rs.250SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NILTotal Posts: 300Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) - 1Junior Executive (Stores) - 20Junior Engineer (E) Gr.-II - 163Technician Gr.-III - 116Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) - The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree in Public Relations/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from any University recognized by UGC.Junior Executive (Stores) - The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a “UGC” recognized university with 1 year PG Diploma in Logistics or 1 year PG Diploma in Material Management or 1 year PG Diploma in Logistics & Material Management or 1 year PG Diploma in Supply Chain Management.Junior Engineer (E) Gr.-II - The applicant must possess Full time 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ College duly recognized by W.B. State Council of Technical Education.Technician Gr.-III - The applicant must possess Madhyamik or equivalent and Trade Certificate under NCTVT from any Government ITI under Director of Industrial Training, Government of West Bengal in the trade of Wireman/ Electrician.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) - Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5,400 per monthJunior Executive (Stores) - Rs.9,300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,700 per monthJunior Engineer (E) Gr.-II - Rs.6,300 - Rs.20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,400 per monthTechnician Gr.-III - Rs.6300 - Rs.20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs.2,600 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.