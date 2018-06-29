English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WBSETCL Recruitment 2018: 300 Posts, Apply Before 17th July 2018
West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited invites applications for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Executive, Junior Engineer and Technician Grade-3. Check notification on the official website - wbsetcl.in.
WBSETCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 300 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Executive, Junior Engineer and Technician Grade-3 has begun on the official website of West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, West Bengal - wbsetcl.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for WBSETCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbsetcl.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career' tab given on the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Apply Online' under 'Employment Notification No: REC/2018/05'
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://wbsetclonline.co.in/wbsetcl/applyForm.php
Direct Link for Login - http://wbsetclonline.co.in/wbsetcl/login.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC - A/ OBC - B/ Ex-Serviceman Category (Assistant Manager) – Rs.400
Unreserved/ OBC - A/ OBC - B/ Ex-Serviceman Category (Junior Executive, Junior Engineer (E), Technician Gr.-III) - Rs.250
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
WBSETCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 300
Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) - 1
Junior Executive (Stores) - 20
Junior Engineer (E) Gr.-II - 163
Technician Gr.-III - 116
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) - The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree in Public Relations/ Journalism/ Mass Communication from any University recognized by UGC.
Junior Executive (Stores) - The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a “UGC” recognized university with 1 year PG Diploma in Logistics or 1 year PG Diploma in Material Management or 1 year PG Diploma in Logistics & Material Management or 1 year PG Diploma in Supply Chain Management.
Junior Engineer (E) Gr.-II - The applicant must possess Full time 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ College duly recognized by W.B. State Council of Technical Education.
Technician Gr.-III - The applicant must possess Madhyamik or equivalent and Trade Certificate under NCTVT from any Government ITI under Director of Industrial Training, Government of West Bengal in the trade of Wireman/ Electrician.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
http://www.wbsetcl.in/docs/REC_2018_05_Notification_2018-26-6-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Assistant Manager (Corporate Communication) - Rs.15,600 - Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5,400 per month
Junior Executive (Stores) - Rs.9,300 - Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,700 per month
Junior Engineer (E) Gr.-II - Rs.6,300 - Rs.20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,400 per month
Technician Gr.-III - Rs.6300 - Rs.20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs.2,600 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
