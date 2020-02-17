WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 Result Declared, Check Online at wbsubregistration.org
The West Bengal State University conducted the Theoretical (Honours & Programme) – Semester‐I (CBCS) Examination 2019 from December 21, 2019 to January 7, 2020. It is to be noted that all the will receive their original mark sheet and final scorecard by the university/ college.
WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 Result | The West Bengal State University (WBSU) has announced the results of undergraduate (UG) CBCS Semester I Exam 2019 on the official website. All the candidates who have appeared for WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 can check their result on the WBSU website at wbsubregistration.org.
How to check it online
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBSU at wbsubregistration.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination 2019’ link
Step 3: On the new page, go to the ‘Results’ tab
Step 4: Select the UG CBCS SEM-I Result 2019
Step 5: Enter your registration number and captcha to login
Step 6: Your UG CBCS SEM-I Result 2019 will appear online
Step 7: Download the result.
The candidates can also check their WBSU UG CBCS Result 2019 using this direct link.
Situated in West Bengal’s Barasat, the West Bengal State University or WBSU offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, Science and other technical streams.
