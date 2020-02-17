WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 Result Declared, Check Online at wbsubregistration.org

WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 Result | The West Bengal State University (WBSU) has announced the results of undergraduate (UG) CBCS Semester I Exam 2019 on the official website. All the candidates who have appeared for WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 can check their result on the WBSU website at wbsubregistration.org.

How to check it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBSU at wbsubregistration.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination 2019’ link

Step 3: On the new page, go to the ‘Results’ tab

Step 4: Select the UG CBCS SEM-I Result 2019

Step 5: Enter your registration number and captcha to login

Step 6: Your UG CBCS SEM-I Result 2019 will appear online

Step 7: Download the result.

The candidates can also check their WBSU UG CBCS Result 2019 using this direct link.

The West Bengal State University conducted the Theoretical (Honours & Programme) – Semester‐I (CBCS) Examination 2019 from December 21, 2019 to January 7, 2020. It is to be noted that all the will receive their original mark sheet and final scorecard by the university/ college.

Situated in West Bengal’s Barasat, the West Bengal State University or WBSU offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, Science and other technical streams.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.