Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 Result Declared, Check Online at wbsubregistration.org

The West Bengal State University conducted the Theoretical (Honours & Programme) – Semester‐I (CBCS) Examination 2019 from December 21, 2019 to January 7, 2020. It is to be noted that all the will receive their original mark sheet and final scorecard by the university/ college.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 Result Declared, Check Online at wbsubregistration.org
(Image: News18.com)

WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 Result | The West Bengal State University (WBSU) has announced the results of undergraduate (UG) CBCS Semester I Exam 2019 on the official website. All the candidates who have appeared for WBSU UG CBCS Semester Exam 2019 can check their result on the WBSU website at wbsubregistration.org.

How to check it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBSU at wbsubregistration.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination 2019’ link

Step 3: On the new page, go to the ‘Results’ tab

Step 4: Select the UG CBCS SEM-I Result 2019

Step 5: Enter your registration number and captcha to login

Step 6: Your UG CBCS SEM-I Result 2019 will appear online

Step 7: Download the result.

The candidates can also check their WBSU UG CBCS Result 2019 using this direct link.

The West Bengal State University conducted the Theoretical (Honours & Programme) – Semester‐I (CBCS) Examination 2019 from December 21, 2019 to January 7, 2020. It is to be noted that all the will receive their original mark sheet and final scorecard by the university/ college.

Situated in West Bengal’s Barasat, the West Bengal State University or WBSU offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Arts, Commerce, Science and other technical streams.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram