WCD Ministry Planning Intervention For Comprehensive Psycho-social Care For Women Facing Violence

New Delhi, Mar 16: The Women and Child Development Ministry said it is planning an intervention for comprehensive psycho-social care for women facing violence in convergence with NIMHANS Bangalore. In a statement, the ministry said the project involves ensuring certification by training of staff at one stop centres who can offer First Line Psychosocial support to women and referrals to mental health services when required with adequate pathways to physical and mental healthcare. It also includes careful and strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided by the ministry, especially with regard to psychosocial support and care in one stop centres (OSCs), it said.

The programme also aims to provide mental health care for all women facing sexual assault in a sensitive manner at all touchpoints – police, hospital, justice system, mental health systems. “Training of nurses, doctors and district mental health program staff in working with violence against women,” the statement said.

Under the project, the ministry said technology through chatbots – Shakti Aunty in different languages for legal literacy of women related to laws about gender-based violence will be used.

