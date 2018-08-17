WCD Ministry Sending 100 MT of Ready-to-Eat Food Packets to Kerala: Maneka Gandhi

The Women and Child Development Ministry is coordinating with the Air Force and Kerala government to deliver 100 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat food packets to the flood-affected children in the state, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today.The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 173 lives since August 8. According to sources, 106 people were killed in just one day on Friday."To aid distressed children stuck in this massive calamity, I have arranged 100 MT of ready-to-eat food. Have also assured the state government for more supplies," Gandhi said in a tweet."Deeply anguished by the critical condition of Kerala. I have asked my team to extend full support to the Government of Kerala in rescue and relief operations," she said.She added that her ministry is in touch with the Air Force to get the food packets delivered as soon as possible."This (food packets) is in the form of ready-to-eat dry mixture packed in one kg packets and is suitable for children up to six years," a senior WCD ministry official said."The material will be airlifted from Hyderabad tomorrow morning at 7.30 am," he said, adding that the ministry had coordinated with WCD units in Kerala for immediate distribution of the food packets.The deluge has dealt a body blow to the scenic state of Kerala, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.Kerala plunged deeper into misery today with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry