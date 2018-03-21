English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WCD Recruitment 2018 - 7 Posts, Apply Before 4th April 2018
WCD aims to recruit candidates for the National Nutrition Resource Center-Central Project Management Unit (NNRC-CPMU). Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th April 2018.
WCD Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 7 candidates for the post of Consultant and Accountant has been released by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on its official website - wcd.nic.in. WCD aims to recruit candidates for the National Nutrition Resource Center-Central Project Management Unit (NNRC-CPMU). Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th April 2018.
WCD Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Consultant (System Analysis/ Data Management) – 1
Consultant (Financial Management) – 1
Consultant (Procurement) – 1
Accountant – 4
How to Apply for WCD Recruitment 2018?
Eligible candidates need to provide self attested copies of certificates / mark sheets of qualification and experience in the prescribed Proforma (as given in Annexure – 5 of official advertisement).
The application needs to be sent to the ‘Deputy Director (WB), National Nutrition Resource Center - Central Project Management Unit, National Nutrition Mission, Ministry of Women and Child Development, 3rd Floor, Jeevan Bihar Building, Sansad Marg, New Delhi 110001’ so as it reaches on or before the due date.
Eligibility Criteria:
Consultant (System Analysis/Data Management)
The applicant must possess PG degree in Computer Applications or B. Tech/ BE or PG degree with formal training on IT / Computer with minimum 60% marks. Candidate should have at least 3 years of experience in IT/ ICT Systems implementation.
Consultant (Financial Management)
The applicant must be a CA/ CS/ CMA/ or MBA (Finance) from a reputed institute with minimum 60% marks.
Consultant (Procurement)
The applicant must possess PG degree/ PG diploma in supply chain management or MBA with specialization in Operations/ Material Management/ Supply Chain and Logistics Management/ Procurement with minimum 60% marks.
Accountant
The applicant must possess PG degree in Commerce/ Accounting/ CWA - Inter/ CA - Inter with minimum 50% marks.
For more information about the job role and to download the application form, candidate must check the official advertisement: http://www.wcd.nic.in/sites/default/files/Vacancy%20Circular%20for%20hiring%20Consultants%20in%20NNRC-CPMU%20under%20NNM_0.pdf
Age Limit:
Candidates applying for the post of Consultant (System Analysis/ Data Management, Consultant (Financial Management) and Consultant (Procurement) must not be more than 35 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application form; while the upper age limit for the post of Accountant is 28 years.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will get a consolidated salary of Rs.60,000 for the posts of Consultant (System Analysis/ Data Management), Consultant (Financial Management) and Consultant (Procurement), while the monthly salary for the post of Accountant is Rs.30,000.
