We Are 100% With You and Your Family, Mr Jaitley: Rahul Sends Love to Ailing Finance Minister
On Sunday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unexpectedly left for the US for a medical check up relating to his kidney ailment.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Despite being constantly at loggerheads with each other, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a statesman-like gesture, reached out to ailing finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is away in US for medical check up relating to his kidney ailment.
An "upset" Rahul sent Jaitley "love and best wishes" for a quick recovery.
"I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley," tweeted Rahul.
Jaitley, who had undergone a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, had not travelled abroad in last nine months.
On Sunday, Jaitley unexpectedly left for the US for a medical check relating his kidney ailment.
Jaitley is to present his sixth and the BJP-led NDA government's last budget on February 1.
Commenting on PM Modi's new year interview to news agency ANI, Rahul alleged it was "staged" and even called the journalist who did the interview "pliable". This drew sharp response from Jaitley who called him "Grandson of the Emergency Dictator".
Just recently, the Lok Sabha witnessed an intense battle between Rahul and Jaitley over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal — the Congress chief has been demanding a JPC to look into the issue.
Countering Rahul's charge, Jaitley said that the Gandhi family understood the “arithmetic of money commerce but not the arithmetic of national security".
I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2019
