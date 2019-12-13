Take the pledge to vote

'We are Following Citizenship Bill Developments': US Urges India to Protect Rights of Religious Minorities

The parliament nod to the bill has led to protests by the people in various states of the country, especially in the Northeastern region.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
'We are Following Citizenship Bill Developments': US Urges India to Protect Rights of Religious Minorities
A man holds the flags of India and the US in New York. (Reuters)

Washington: The US has urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with its Constitution and democratic values as it continues to monitor the developments in various Indian states regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's Constitution and democratic values," the spokesperson said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.

The parliament nod to the bill has led to protests by the people in various states of the country, especially in the Northeastern region.

