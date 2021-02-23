'We Are Neither US Supreme Court Nor Magistrate': SC Judges on Being Addressed as 'Your Honour'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took objection to submissions of a law student while addressing the judges as "Your Honour".

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian told the law student, who was appearing as party-in-person, "When you call us Your Honour, you either have the United States Supreme Court or the Magistrate in mind. We are neither."

The petitioner immediately apologised and submitted he had no intent to upset the judges. The petitioner said he will use "My Lords" while arguing his matter. The Chief Justice replied, "Whatever. we are not particular what you call us, but do not use incorrect terms."

The law student had filed a petition in the top court in connection with filing up of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary. Justice V Ramasubramanian quizzed the law student citing something crucial is missing in his arguments and he had come to the court without doing his homework properly in the matter.

He pointed out that the law student has missed out on the directions in the Malik Mazhar Sultan case, and the appointments in the subordinate judiciary are done as per the time-frame set in this matter.

Observing that the petitioner is searching for an answer and not able to reply to the query put to him, the Chief Justice told him in such a situation, you must seek time to study the case.

Adjourning the matter, the bench told the petitioner to study the case and come back to it later. "Permission to appear and argue in person is granted. At the request of the petitioner, list the matter after four weeks", said the top court in its order.