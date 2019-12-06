'We Are Not Criminals': NC MP Farooq Abdullah Writes to Shashi Tharoor from 'Sub-Jail'
The former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir is under detention since August 5 and was subsequently booked under the Public Safety Act. At present, he is staying at his residence in Gupkar which has been declared as a sub-jail.
File photo of National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah.
New Delhi: "We are not criminals," says Lok Sabha member and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in a letter to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on his personal letterhead which mentions his residence as "sub-jail".
Abdullah, under detention since August 5 and subsequently booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 17, is at present at his residence in Gupkar which has been declared as a sub-jail.
Abdullah is among a host of political leaders who have been detained on August 5 after the Centre withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into union territories.
Tharoor, a Lok Sabha member from Kerala, had written a letter to Abdullah on October 21 which was delivered to him on December 2. The contents of the letter were not available. In his one paragraph reply, Abdullah, a three-time former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, thanked Tharoor for his letter.
He said the October 21 letter was delivered to him on December 21 by the magistrate who looks after him in the sub-jail.
"It is most unfortunate that they are not able to deliver me my post in time. I am sure this is not the way to treat a senior Member of the Parliament and leader of a political party. We are not criminals," Abdullah wrote in his reply, which has been shared by Tharoor on his Twitter handle.
In his tweet, Tharoor said parliamentarians should be allowed to attend "the session as a matter of parliamentary privilege". "Otherwise the tool of arrest can be used to muzzle opposition voices. Participation in Parliament is essential 4 (for) democracy and popular sovereignty," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
- Irfan Pathan Had a Fitting Response to Abdul Razzaq Calling Bumrah a 'Baby Bowler'
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- 'Black Friday': Italian Newspaper Sparks Race Row With Front Page Headline on Lukaku, Smalling Clash
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report