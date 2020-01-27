Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

We Are Not Keen to Renegotiate LNG Contracts with India , Says Qatar Energy Minister

Qatar is, however, willing to supply more volumes of LNG to India, said the minister.

Reuters

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
We Are Not Keen to Renegotiate LNG Contracts with India , Says Qatar Energy Minister
Picture of Qatar Flag

New Delhi: Qatar is not willing to renegotiate prices under its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with India, the Middle Eastern nation's energy minister said on Monday.

Qatar is, however, willing to supply more volumes of LNG to India, said Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is in India to meet his counterpart, at an event in New Delhi.

India, which imports 8.5 million tonnes of LNG annually under long-term supply deals with Qatar, was looking to renegotiate the long-term contract price of LNG it buys from Qatar, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said earlier on Monday.

whatsapp

