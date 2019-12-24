Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
'We are Suffocating...': Kirari Fire Victim's Last Call to His Brother Before Blaze Engulfed Him
Udaykant, who hailed from Darbhanga district in Bihar, used to live with his family on the first floor of the building where the fire broke out around 12:30 am.
People gather around a warehouse where a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi, India, Monday, December 23, 2019. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: As fire ripped through the three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari on Monday, 33-year-old Udaykant Chaudhary made a last call to his family. "Please save us or we will die here." These were his last words as fire raged through the building where he lived with his wife and children.
Nine people, including three children, were killed in the massive blaze, the second such incident in the national capital this month.
"We are trapped inside the house due to the smoke and fire on the ground floor. There is fire and the smoke is coming inside the house and we are suffocating. Please save us or we will die here. I can't open the main door of the house since it's locked from outside. Please save us or we will die here," these are the last words Vijay Kumar Chaudhary heard from his younger brother Udaykant.
Udaykant, who hailed from Darbhanga district in Bihar, used to live with his family on the first floor of the building where the fire broke out around 12:30 am.
Udaykant and his family died due to asphyxiation. Three charred bodies were found and two other persons were pulled out, who were later declared dead at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, officials said.
An initial probe by police revealed that the main door of Udaykant's house was locked from inside.
Udaykant Chaudhary, his wife Muskan (26) and their six-months-old girl child were found lying unconscious near the door, police said, while their elder children aged 10 and 7, were found inside the bedroom.
Meanwhile, on the second floor, deceased included Sanju Jha, her in-laws Ram Chander (65) and Sudarya Devi (58) and her mother Guddan (52).
Pooja (24), her daughter Aradhya (3) and niece Somya (10) survived the incident and are undergoing treatment at Tomar Hospital in Kirari.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 81.15 Crore
- Bollywood Stars Overwhelmed with National Awards Glory
- Ahmedabad Gets Provisional Clearance to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Games