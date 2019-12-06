Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

We Are Very Happy, Says Telangana Veterinarian Father after Accused Killed in Police Encounters

The father of the Telangana veterinarian who was raped and killed near Hyderabad last month expressed his gratitude to the state government and the police for the encounter.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
We Are Very Happy, Says Telangana Veterinarian Father after Accused Killed in Police Encounters
Policemen stand guard where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were shot dead by police. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The father of the woman veterinarian, who was raped and killed near here last month, said on Friday that he was very happy that all the four accused were killed in the 'retaliatory' firing and thanked the police and Telangana government for it.

"We watched on TV that they were killed in an encounter. We are very happy. Even people are happy. I thank the Telangana government and police for the encounter. I thank everyone who stood by us," the woman's father said.

All the four arrested accused in the rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman were killed in an 'encounter' with police here this morning. "We feel police acted very fast.We did not expect (encounter). We thought we will get justice through a fast track court.

There has been a lot of public support since the incident. We asked the police to ensure justice and hang them at the earliest, the woman's father said. Asked if they felt they had gotfull justice, he said

they would not get their daughter back, but it (police action) gave them some relief and courage.

"...Strong steps and awareness are still required to prevent such incidents in future. Our daughter will not come back, but the encounter gave us some relief and courage he said. The sister of the woman veterinarian also echoed her father's sentiments, saying she hoped the killing would prevent others from indulging in such crimes against women.

We are happy. We did not expect this (killing in encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts. We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared of committing such crimes (against women) she told reporters.

People stood behind us. We thank the people, police and government. The police action sends a message to criminals. I hope this (police action) will ensure such heinous crimes (rape and murder) do not happen again, she said.

On December 1, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the victim's real name should not be used in media and social media and requested them to refer to her as "#Justice for Disha" to protect anonymity/confidentiality and the rights of the victim's family.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram