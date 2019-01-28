English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We are, We Were and We Will Stay the Big Brother: Sena’s Message to BJP Ahead of Polls
The Shiv Sena met on Friday to firm up its strategy for the coming Lok Sabha election.
The Shiv Sena met on Friday to firm up its strategy for the coming Lok Sabha election.
New Delhi: The Shiv Sena, the BJP’s difficult ally both in Maharashtra and at the Centre, met on Friday to firm up its strategy for the coming Lok Sabha election.
Post the meeting, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said, "We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother".
Raut said that the drought situation in the state, the Rafale issue and the 10 percent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) also came up for discussion. The NDA government recently passed a bill where in 10 percent reservation will be provided in education and jobs to those whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum. The Shiv Sena has already supported Congress’s demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the Rafale issue.
“We discussed Rafale, issue of drought in Maharashtra. Udhav Thackrey Ji said on the 10% EWS quota to General Category that people with annual income of 8 lakh must be exempted from paying Income Tax. Since you have labelled them poor, they must be exempted,” said Raut.
However, there seems to be no consensus on the number of seats that the two allies might contest on in the general election.
“We have no information about it, you (media) people know more. We don't have such proposal, and we're not sitting here to accept such a proposal. We reiterate the Shiv Sena will play the role of a big brother,” Raut said.
On January 25, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil is reported to have said that an alliance between his party and the Shiv Sena will be announced anytime.
Patil told reporters that the alliance between the parties is very strong and it has survived numerous tests in the last four years.
Patil's statement comes in the backdrop of a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
The Sena, however, has been repeatedly claiming it will go alone in the polls. The BJP, despite persistent attacks by the Sena, has maintained that the parties will come together.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Post the meeting, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said, "We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother".
Raut said that the drought situation in the state, the Rafale issue and the 10 percent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) also came up for discussion. The NDA government recently passed a bill where in 10 percent reservation will be provided in education and jobs to those whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum. The Shiv Sena has already supported Congress’s demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the Rafale issue.
“We discussed Rafale, issue of drought in Maharashtra. Udhav Thackrey Ji said on the 10% EWS quota to General Category that people with annual income of 8 lakh must be exempted from paying Income Tax. Since you have labelled them poor, they must be exempted,” said Raut.
However, there seems to be no consensus on the number of seats that the two allies might contest on in the general election.
“We have no information about it, you (media) people know more. We don't have such proposal, and we're not sitting here to accept such a proposal. We reiterate the Shiv Sena will play the role of a big brother,” Raut said.
On January 25, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil is reported to have said that an alliance between his party and the Shiv Sena will be announced anytime.
Patil told reporters that the alliance between the parties is very strong and it has survived numerous tests in the last four years.
Patil's statement comes in the backdrop of a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
The Sena, however, has been repeatedly claiming it will go alone in the polls. The BJP, despite persistent attacks by the Sena, has maintained that the parties will come together.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Sonam Kapoor Brings Back Charming Vintage Blazer & Bell Bottom Pants for 'Ek Ladki...' Promotions
- Land Rover Discovery Test Drive Review – SUV Galore
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results