We are, We Were and We Will Stay the Big Brother: Sena’s Message to BJP Ahead of Polls

The Shiv Sena, the BJP's difficult ally both in Maharashtra and at the Centre, met on Friday to firm up its strategy for the coming Lok Sabha election.Post the meeting, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said, "We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother".Raut said that the drought situation in the state, the Rafale issue and the 10 percent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) also came up for discussion. The NDA government recently passed a bill where in 10 percent reservation will be provided in education and jobs to those whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum. The Shiv Sena has already supported Congress's demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the Rafale issue."We discussed Rafale, issue of drought in Maharashtra. Udhav Thackrey Ji said on the 10% EWS quota to General Category that people with annual income of 8 lakh must be exempted from paying Income Tax. Since you have labelled them poor, they must be exempted," said Raut.However, there seems to be no consensus on the number of seats that the two allies might contest on in the general election."We have no information about it, you (media) people know more. We don't have such proposal, and we're not sitting here to accept such a proposal. We reiterate the Shiv Sena will play the role of a big brother," Raut said.On January 25, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil is reported to have said that an alliance between his party and the Shiv Sena will be announced anytime.Patil told reporters that the alliance between the parties is very strong and it has survived numerous tests in the last four years.Patil's statement comes in the backdrop of a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.The Sena, however, has been repeatedly claiming it will go alone in the polls. The BJP, despite persistent attacks by the Sena, has maintained that the parties will come together.