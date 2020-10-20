We Are Well Prepared To Take On Pakistan Despite Lack Of International Cricket: Zimbabwe Skipper

Karachi: Zimbabwe limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha feels the introduction of the ODI Super League has raised the stakes for bilateral contests and they travel to Pakistan for a limited overs tour knowing they can upstage the home team. While Pakistan played a long series in England recently, Zimbabwe resume their international commitments after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chibhabha told the media in Harare before his squad’s departure for Islamabad that he believes his team has the ability to beat Pakistan in the six-match series comprising three T20s and as many ODIs.

“We know every ODI game is important for us now as we start our campaign to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India. Obviously, the guys are excited to go to Pakistan, the wait is over,” said Chibhabha. “We have played Pakistan before, and beat them, so we believe we can actually play well, compete and beat them. “And, considering it’s the Super League games, each game that we play going forward is going to be important, considering that the more games we win gives us a better chance to qualify for the World Cup.” He added that his team is fully prepared to take on the hosts despite not playing international cricket for a long period due to Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Pakistan played three Tests and as many T20s in England. “Obviously, they (Pakistan) have managed to play a couple of games and we have just been sitting at home but I feel well prepared,” he said.

“We have had our chances to prepare before this tour and I think we had some pretty good match practice and also playing in the National Premier League helped the guys to get some match practice. So the guys are ready,” he added.

